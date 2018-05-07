Tori Spelling Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary with 'Soulmate' Dean McDermott in Hawaii

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott just reached another milestone in their marriage.

The couple are currently in Hawaii and celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary Monday.

“Paradise is upon us!” Spelling, 44, captioned a photo of the two. “As a mom of 5 I don’t know life without my kiddos. But, sometimes it’s important to take time and remember the whole reason those 5 little blessings are in our lives… and that is a mad love that started with my soulmate @imdeanmcdermott.”

“When is the last time you traveled to a sunny vacation locale without your kiddos?” she continued. “We’ve never! Last time was almost 12 years ago when we got married in Fiji. This #mamabear was anxious leaving the kiddos but enjoying reconnecting with my love. So important!”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and McDermott, 51, are parents to daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 11, Finn, 5, and Beau,1.

Their romantic trip to Hawaii comes two months after the couple made headlines for a series of domestic disturbance calls. On March 1, police were dispatched over a “disturbance” at the family home. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call.

The couple went on to celebrate their son Beau’s first birthday on March 2, but six days later McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California, before ultimately determining that both Spelling and the children were okay, according to the outlet.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Spelling was “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” another insider said. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” the insider added. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”