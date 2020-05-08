Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrate 14-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'We've Been Through a Lot'

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are celebrating 14 years of love.

On Thursday, the couple posted loving tributes to their respective Instagram accounts in honor of their 14th wedding anniversary.

Alongside a throwback photo, captured in 2006 when she and McDermott were still newlyweds, Spelling began, "I can’t believe today is our 14 year anniversary! This pic of @imdeanmcdermott and I was taken just 6 months after we got married on May 7, 2006."

"I was preggers with our first babe Liam. Now, 14 years later we have 5 beautiful kiddos together. Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau are true creations of our love and passion for each other. Beautiful blends of the two of us. And, I have my bonus son Jack who I love & adore!" said the mother of five, who shares sons Beau, 3, Finn, 7½, and Liam, 13, and daughters Hattie, 8½, and Stella, 11, with McDermott. (McDermott is also dad to son Jack, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustance.)

In addition to welcoming five children together, the pair have also opened their home to "5 fur babies, 6 piggies, 2 bearded dragons, and a guinea pig. Our lives are chaotic but always fun and never boring!" wrote Spelling.

She went on to thank her husband "for being my chosen human in this lifetime. My partner in crime and my best friend. You are an amazing papa bear and I love that you always have my back no matter what!"

"Thank you for loving me and I promise I am still fun! Life just gets stressful sometimes but thru it all we have each other. One day we will get back to Fiji where we became husband and wife and started our journey of a lifetime," Spelling, 46, continued, referencing their 2006 Fiji nuptials.

Alongside a red heart emoji, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star concluded: "I love you with all my heart and soul. Always Your TT Girl xoxo #anniversary #14years #soulmate #happyaniversary."

To commemorate the happy occasion, McDermott, 53, posted a clip of the couple's 2008 "In Love" music video remix.

"We’ve been through a lot in 14 years and we’re still going strong. Like the song says 'look how far we’ve come after all,'" McDermott captioned the post. "Happy Anniversary Babe. 'I wouldn’t wanna live without ya' #happyanniversary."

In October, McDermott detailed how he and Spelling keep the romance alive after more than a decade of marriage.

During a visit to Mom Life with Adrianna Costa on Local Now, McDermott revealed that he and Spelling still have palpable sexual chemistry, adding that he still looks at his wife with affection.

Keeping that passion alive takes work, of course. Asked how they do it, McDermott stressed the importance of date nights.

“You have to make it a priority to spend time together because you spend so much time focused on your kids, you forget about each other and each other’s needs,” he said.

Showing physical affection is also key. “Just grabbing your husband or your wife out of nowhere and just for no reason, and kissing the nape of her neck and saying, ‘I love you so much, you’re so beautiful.’ Just being appreciated. Saying ‘You’re beautiful, you’re handsome.’ Just looking in their eyes," he said.

All in all, one has to prioritize their relationship, McDermott said, adding, “[Be] aware of it. It’s so easy to throw it in the back, but you’ve got to bring it to the forefront."