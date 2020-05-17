Tori Spelling Celebrates Her 47th Birthday with Her 5 Kids: 'I Am So Grateful for All of You'

Happy Birthday, Tori Spelling!

On Saturday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star celebrated her 47th birthday with her five "kiddos," and reminisced on all of the "amazing birthdays" she's celebrated over the years.

"With my Birthday almost over ( less than a minute) I reflect on the amazing day I had with my family and just some of the amazing bdays I’ve celebrated over the years," Spelling shared on Instagram alongside a series of throwback photos from past birthdays, as well as one from Saturday.

"Love all the people that have been on the journey with me so far. It’s been an incredible empowering and humbling ride," she continued. "From my 18th bday party in the last pic ( scroll all the way to the right) and my bday tonight with my kiddos. Can’t wait for many more adventures with the ones I love. And, my kiddos. I am so grateful for all of you. Thanks for all the presents and Birthday wishes today. Grateful. Xoxo #birthday."

Spelling shares her children — sons Beau, 3, Finn, 7½, and Liam, 13, and daughters Hattie, 8½, and Stella, 11 — with husband Dean McDermott.

Spelling's costar and close friend Jennie Garth also shared a sweet birthday tribute to her friend this weekend, posting several photos of the "BFFs" over the years.

"Happy Birthday to one of my very favorite people ever to be born on this planet!!! @torispelling," she started her post. "You are my bff, my sister, my teacher, my mirror. The maker of my laughter and the keeper of my secrets."

"We have had so many FUN and CRAZY adventures and there’s no one I’d rather spend time with than you. (plenty of people i’d rather fly with however) If we could only work with each other from here on out, I think we’d both be content," she added.

Garth continued praising her friend, "Oh my god you make me laugh so hard. You accept me for who I am and love me so fiercely. We see each other in ways no one can. You are the true definition of a friend. Such a wonderful momma. A strong and smart producing partner and a talented actress. You are truly a gift to this world. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for being the one and only YOU! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #happy birthday #bff."

Earlier this month, Spelling and McDermott celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. To commemorate the special day, McDermott shared a clip of the couple's 2008 "In Love" music video remix.

"We’ve been through a lot in 14 years and we’re still going strong. Like the song says 'look how far we’ve come after all,'" McDermott captioned the post. "Happy Anniversary Babe. 'I wouldn’t wanna live without ya' #happyanniversary."

Spelling shared her own tribute to her husband, thanking him "for being my chosen human in this lifetime. My partner in crime and my best friend. You are an amazing papa bear and I love that you always have my back no matter what!"