Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Teaming Up for New TV Series

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are reuniting.

They’re set to co-star and executive produce the new ABC Family series Mystery Girls.

Spelling, 40, and Garth, 41 – who played Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor for 10 years and reprised their roles on the 90210 spinoff – will play Holly and Charlie, former co-stars of a popular ’90s crime-solving series.

Spelling’s Holly opens a detective agency and persuades Charlie, now a suburban mom, to help.

Mom of four Spelling is following in her legendary TV producer dad Aaron Spelling’s footsteps by taking a prominent role behind the cameras.