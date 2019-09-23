From style to philanthropy, Tori Spelling looks up to her mother Candy in more ways than one.

In celebration of Candy’s 74th birthday on Friday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, dedicated a sweet tribute to the Spelling family matriarch on Instagram.

Sharing a “twinning” throwback photo of the pair, in which both Candy and Tori have their blonde locks styled in an updo and each wear diamond necklaces, Tori praised her mother as “chic,” “beautiful,” “smart” and “heartfelt,” among other positive affirmations.

“Happy Birthday to my Mommy… I love this pic of me and my mom @candyspelling twinning! I loved my moms style growing up. I used to watch her do her makeup, pick out her outfits, and add her accessories every time she got ready. She was my style icon! The ultimate chic woman!” Tori began.

“Here I am trying to emulate her!” she wrote, referencing the photo.

“I adore this woman. She is not just a beautiful woman but a smart cookie! Love your creativity and all that do as an amazing broadway producer! And, she is a kind and heartfelt philanthropist,” the actress continued. “Yep, my mom and grandma to my kiddos is a triple threat! Love you, Mommy!”

RELATED: Tori Spelling Says Her Relationship with Mom Candy ‘Is Really Good’ After Years of Estrangement

The famous mother and daughter have come a long way in mending their relationship and getting to the positive place they are in now.

One decade ago, Candy told PEOPLE that she and Tori weren’t speaking. She said the estrangement influenced her decision to list her 56,000-square-foot mansion, where she had lived since 1991, two years after the death of her husband, legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2009, Candy said she planned to move from her five-acre French Chateau-style mansion into a $47 million condo with 17,000 square feet; the same footage as her-then attic. She said she’d never have put Spelling Manor on the market if she thought she’d reconcile with Tori, her husband Dean McDermott and their children. (At the time, Tori and Dean were parents to Liam, 12, and Stella, 11. They have since welcomed Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2.)

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Although they weren’t communicating at the time, Candy said she made sure there was a playroom in her condo for her grandchildren. “Someday my grandchildren will know who I am because of the trust funds I’ve set up, but I would like to be part of their lives now,” said Candy. “I would have loved to have built that playhouse for them.”

Around the same time, Tori downplayed the idea of a “feud,” telling PEOPLE, “It’s not like we’re not talking, we just haven’t talked. I love my mother. I’ve always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There’s no feud. We simply never meshed.”

RELATED: BH90210‘s Tori Spelling on Plastic Surgery: ‘I’m Constantly Reading That I’ve Done More [Than I Have]’

She added of her kids, “I, in no way, cut her off. She is welcome to make the effort if she wants to be present in their lives. She knows how to reach me, she knows where we live. If she would love to see her grandchildren, she should really make an effort to reach out and see them.”

Thankfully, time has helped heal the wounds. In September 2018, Tori shared an adorable throwback photo of herself and Candy from decades ago in tribute of her mom’s birthday.

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Walter McBride/WireImage

“I knew I loved yellow for a reason… Happy Birthday to my always chic mommy @candyspelling We ❤️ you!!” Tori captioned a photo of herself as a baby, sitting beside Candy, who adoringly gazes at her.

“I am a strong woman because of you and I honor you today!” she wrote. “#TBT #motheranddaughter #alwayslovemymommy.“

And in early August, Tori confirmed that she and Candy are at peace.

While sitting alongside her BH90210 castmate Jennie Garth on Watch What Happens Live, Tori confirmed to host Andy Cohen that she’s on good terms with her mom.

When asked by a fan about where their relationship stands, Tori said, “It’s good, really good right now.”