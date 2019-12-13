Tori Spelling Admits She's 'Not Great with Money' — and Is Now Teaching Her Kids to Be Responsible

Tori Spelling wants fans to know the real her.

In the latest episode of Tori Tried and True, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, clears up viewers’ assumptions about her based on their submissions.

Early on in the episode, the mother of five addresses a fan’s speculation that she mismanages her money following years of reports about her financial woes.

“I am not great with money, and I know a lot of people read a lot of stuff about my financial things going on,” Spelling, daughter of the late successful TV mogul Aaron Spelling, admits in her Kin web series. “I had a business manager since I was 18 years old, so I never handled any of my money. Everything, everything, went to them, so unfortunately, I never quite learned about money. Now raising kids of my own, I’m like, that is so important.”

“And because I’ve never been good with money, I wasn’t ever taught to deal with money properly, that’s something that’s really important for me to do as I’m learning myself now in my 40s,” she continues. “I really want my kids to know that before they move out on their own.”

Image zoom Rich Polk/Getty

Something else Spelling never learned to do until recently: laundry.

“It’s so true,” she says. “And I’m only admitting that because my husband [Dean McDermott] is really great at doing laundry. He’s so domestic. His mom taught him how to cook, do laundry and clean.”

But when she spent the summer away from McDermott to film BH90210, Spelling needed to learn how to utilize a washing machine and dryer.

“While I was in Vancouver filming BH90210, I wasn’t with my family so I had to do my own laundry,” she recalls. “And actually Stella [her 11-year-old daughter] came to visit me and she taught me how to do laundry. I fell in love with it and became obsessed with it.”

The former Masked Singer competitor also gushes over her love of being pregnant. (She and McDermott share Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2.)

“I feel better when I’m pregnant,” Spelling says. “I get migraines a lot … When I’m pregnant I have so much energy, no migraines, I feel great all the time and I’ve got to tell you, there’s nothing like that feeling of always having someone with you. It’s like you’re getting warm hug 24/7.”

And “people treat pregnant women better,” she adds. “If I could be pregnant over and over and over again I would keep doing it because I just love it.”

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

But that doesn’t mean Spelling plans to have more children.

“I think our family is pretty complete even though I really, really don’t like odd numbers,” she says. “It’s [been] a thing my whole life. Even numbers are everything! I need to add one more. Beau needs a sister. Maybe I’ll just get another dog.”

Tori Tried and True airs Fridays on YouTube, Facebook Watch and Instagram.