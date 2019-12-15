Tori Spelling Addresses Rumors She's Joining RHOBH Franchise: 'I Would Get Eaten Alive'

Image zoom Tori Spelling Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Tori Spelling is a big fan of the Real Housewives franchise — but that doesn’t mean she wants to become a cast member.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, set the record straight while attending Disney on Ice Mickey’s Search Party celebrity skate party on Friday with her family.

Spelling told reporters at the event that because she’s said in the past that she watches the reality franchise and is a fan of it, some have “misinterpreted” that as her wanting “to be on the Housewives.”

“I could never do that,” she added. “I love to watch it and I’m friends with them, I’m just like nope, I just wanna watch it on TV. “

Image zoom Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and kids Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The actress went on to explain that she’s never wanted to “put a statement out” about it, “but it keeps coming back.”

“It’s one of my favorite shows, but not to be on, just to watch. As a viewer like everyone else,” Spelling added, noting that she “would get eaten alive” on the show.

“I am too nice and a people pleaser to get in those fights they get into,” she shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Share What Luke Perry Told Them About Their Reboot

Back in August, following Lisa Vanderpump‘s exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Spelling revealed that she’d never been asked to do the show.

“Well, I was born in Beverly Hills, so I have one thing going for me,” she told Jenny McCarthy on an episode of the star’s Sirius XM show. “I’m married with a lot of kids, drama follows me everywhere.”

Though Spelling reiterated that Bravo “never asked me,” McCarthy jokingly said: “I have a feeling you might get the shout-out now.”