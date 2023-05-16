Tori Spelling Gets the Party Started Early with Mom Candy and Josh Flagg Ahead of Her 50th Birthday

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum kicked of her birthday celebrations with a festive dinner on Monday night

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on May 16, 2023 02:50 PM
Tori Spelling's 50th Birthday
Photo: Josh Flagg/instagram

Tori Spelling celebrated her 50th birthday in style!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum got the party started early with a festive dinner the night before she turned the big 5-0 on Tuesday.

Her mother Candy Spelling shared a picture of her and Tori posing with Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Flagg at the event. The Instagram post also included several sweet throwback photos of Tori as a child with her late father Aaron Spelling.

"#HappyBirthday to my beautiful daughter @torispelling," she shared. "It's a great occasion to share some of my favorite photos of you as a little girl. #proudmom #ilovemydaughter #seemslikeyesterday #daughtersareapecial #loveyoulots #familyphotomemories #aaronspelling #randyspelling"

Flagg also gave fans a glimpse inside Tori's party by sharing several photos and videos on his Instagram Story. One photo showed a personalized menu — which included a childhood photo of Spelling — and caviar spoon.

Tori Spelling's 50th Birthday
Josh Flagg/instagram

The menu featured a choice of king crab salad or smoked salmon blinis as first course, baked potato topped with caviar as secondary course and berries and cream for dessert.

Flagg also shared a clip of Tori clapping while waiting to blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

Tori Spelling's 50th Birthday
Josh Flagg/instagram

Last month, the 9021OMG podcast host celebrated Easter with her husband, Dean McDermott, and the couple's five children at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, California.

Spelling and McDermott, 56, shared a photo alongside daughters Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11; and sons Liam Aaron, 16, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6, on their respective Instagram accounts in honor of the holiday weekend.

"Happy Easter xo. Desert 🌴 is magical for all," expressed Spelling in a caption on the sweet family pic on her Instagram grid while sharing it on her Instagram Story.

Tori Spelling's 50th Birthday
Josh Flagg/instagram

McDermott, who's also a father to Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, shared the same family group picture on Instagram, detailing in the caption that it was "another wonderful Easter under our belts."

"The kids are getting so big and fashionable!!! I need to step up my game. Hope you all had a great Easter," he added, tagging the resort.

