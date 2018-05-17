Tori Spelling Rings in 45th Birthday with 'Bestie' Jennie Garth Before Dinner with Family

Tori Spelling was showered with love for her 45th birthday.

The 90210 alum spent her special day on Wednesday with her “bestie for life” Jennie Garth before a family dinner with her husband and children.

“Loved spending my bday with my bestie for life @jenniegarth My rock, my sister, my bff xoxo,” Spelling, 45, captioned a photo of herself and Garth, 46.

Garth, who also starred on 90120, wished the mother of five a happy birthday on social media with a photo of the duo: “If friends were flowers I’d pick you again and again @torispelling HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎈”

Spelling also gave her fans and followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her celebratory dinner with family, which was held at Asian restaurant Katana Robata in West Hollywood.

“Best birthday dinner with my family at @katanarobata Love the sushi and robota bar so much! Thx @shaesavin for everything! Xoxo,” Spelling captioned a series of photos shared from inside the restaurant.

For her evening out, Spelling donned an orange, yellow and brown outfit and styled her long, blonde locks straight.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Spelling attended a poolside birthday party thrown by Erin Ziering and Veena Crownholm — the founders of The Millennial Mamas blog.

For the event, also attended by Jessica Hall, Beverley Mitchell and Kim Caldwell, Spelling wore a floor-length pink dress, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

It’s no secret that Spelling — who shares daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 11, Finn, 5, and Beau,1, with husband Dean McDermott — enjoys celebrating, especially when it comes to her kids!

Last year, for her 9th birthday, Stella, friends and family were treated to face painting, pony rides, piñatas and an elaborately decorated birthday cake. Stella also received a one-of-a-kind unicorn milkshake creation and a large unicorn-themed doughnut cake.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Spelling wrote a special dedication to each of her five children, which was concluded with a post dedicated to “everyone’s baby,” Beau, who arrived after Spelling and McDermott weathered a cheating scandal and came to symbolize “the rebirth” of their relationship.

“Beau, we thought we were done,” she said. “That our family was complete. But, you surprised us all and came at a time when we all needed a little hope. You were that hope. That sunshine of life that came into our family in a very big and meaningful way.”