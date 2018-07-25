Tori Roloff Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary with Husband Zach: 'I Love Your Heart'

It’s been three years of love and adventure for Tori and Zach Roloff.

On July 25, 2015, the Little People, Big World stars tied the knot in front of nearly 200 guests outside on the Roloff family farm — a decision that Tori is thankful for every day.

“I just can’t quite comprehend how I get to live out my life next to this man. Zach you are hands down the best husband I could ever ask for,” the mother of one wrote in a loving Instagram tribute Wednesday, which marks the couple’s third wedding anniversary.

“I’m so thankful for your grace and your patience. You help me be a better version of myself every single day. I love your heart and your thoughtfulness,” she captioned a photo of the pair. “You are always quick to put others before yourself and it’s something I truly believe the world needs more of.”

Nearly two years after the couple wed, they welcomed their baby boy, son Jackson Kyle, now 14 months. (They also recently added a fur baby to their family: a puppy named Murphy!)

Tori said about Zach, 28, entering fatherhood, “I have loved watching you become a dad and it’s made me fall more in love with you. Marriage isn’t always the easiest thing to do but I’m thankful I have the best partner in life to navigate it and make it stronger every day.”

She concluded: “I have so enjoyed these last three years and I can’t wait for many many many more happy years with you. I love you babe uh. Happy anniversary zachys! #storyofzachandtori.”

Nearly eight years ago, Tori had worked on the Roloff’s farm and spent the 2010 pumpkin season picking squash with Zach, his parents Matt and Amy — who both have forms of dwarfism like Zach — his twin brother and two younger siblings, who are each average height.

“A coworker told me, ‘Zachary really thinks you’re cute, but doesn’t think you’ll ever go out with him,’ ” Tori told PEOPLE after Jackson’s birth. ”Our first date lasted five hours, and we’ve been together ever since.”

“Tori brought me out of my shell and made me more social,” Zach said of his wife. “She gave me confidence.”

Added Tori, who was initially intimidated by the pressures of filming LPBW with the Roloffs: “We’re such a unique pairing, and we have a really cool story to share, but it was terrifying. But the show has helped me realize I shouldn’t worry about what other people think.”