Tori Roloff Shares Photo of Husband Zach in the Emergency Room After He Injured His Hand: 'Glad We're All Ok'
Zach Roloff is on the mend.
The Little People, Big World star's wife, Tori Roloff, penned a lengthy caption on Instagram on Sunday, explaining that Zach, 32, injured his hand after taking a tumble over the weekend.
"Zach is known as the hand man in these parts. He loves holding hands. You'll always find him playing and inspecting my hands or our kids. It's one of my favorite things about him and our kids love it too," Tori, 31, began.
The couple shares sons Jackson Kyle, 5, and 1-month-old Josiah Luke together, as well 2-year-old daughter Lilah Ray.
"Today Zach fell and we thought FOR SURE he broke his hand. I'd never seen a broken bone up close but I was sure that's what it looked like. We panicked an entire birthday party trying to decide whether to go to urgent care or the emergency room. 🤦🏽♀️," she continued.
Tori went on to explain that Zach dislocated his thumb, adding, "Thank the Lord nothing was broken."
"All I could think about was how he couldn't hold my hand or his kids (his first thought was there goes bocce at LPA 😝). I'll spare you all the before pic but swipe for the after!" Tori continued, referring to Zach's hospital selfie, in which he showed off an extensive black brace covering his thumb and wrist.
"So glad we're all ok and I know Zach will be milkin' this one for a few days. 🙃 love you babe uh!" Tori concluded.
"Thanks for calling me and I'm so glad it wasn't worse. You're so right, Zach has been called 'the hand man since he could touch and hold another's hand 💙. 🙏🏻 it heals strong and well," the TLC star's mom, Amy, wrote in the comments.
Once Zach's hand heals, the couple can get back to renovating their new home, which they unveiled in a May episode of Little People, Big World.
Zach revealed he had several big plans for the family's new land, including having a play area for his kids, as well as a landscaped area just off the deck of the house. "And then over to the right, maybe a few fruit trees, a little garden," the reality star said last month.