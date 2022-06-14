Tori Roloff Shares Photo of Husband Zach in the Emergency Room After He Injured His Hand: 'Glad We're All Ok'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ceuy7gOrn9y/ toriroloff's profile picture toriroloff Verified Zach is known as the hand man in these parts. He loves holding hands. You’ll always find him playing and inspecting my hands or our kids. It’s one of my favorite things about him and our kids love it too. Today Zach fell and we thought FOR SURE he broke his hand. I’d never seen a broken bone up close but I was sure that’s what it looked like. We panicked an entire birthday party trying to decide whether to go to urgent care or the emergency room. 🤦🏽‍♀️ Turns out the hand man dislocated his thumb and thank the Lord nothing was broken. All I could think about was how he couldn’t hold my hand or his kids (his first thought was there goes bocce at LPA 😝). I’ll spare you all the before pic but swipe for the after! So thankful it wasn’t more serious and even more thankful for the nurses and doctors at the emergency room (still not sure if that’s where we should’ve gone 🤣)! So glad we’re all ok and I know Zach will be milkin’ this one for a few days. 🙃 love you babe uh! #storyofzachandtori 20h

Credit: toriroloff/Instagram