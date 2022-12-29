Tori Roloff Hints Her and Zach's Time on 'Little People, Big World' Is 'Definitely Coming to a Close'

The TLC series' latest season has chronicled the tension between Zach Roloff and his father after Matt Roloff briefly considered selling a portion of land from the family farm that his son wanted

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 29, 2022 03:49 PM
Watch LPBW's Tori Roloff Explain to Husband Zach the Status of Daughter Lilah's Hearing and Speech
Photo: TLC

Tori and Zach Roloff's days on Little People, Big World might be numbered.

The mom of three, 31, shared her family's seemingly imminent exit from the show in a now-expired Instagram Story Q&A when a fan asked, "How long do you plan to be on television?"

According to multiple outlets, Tori responded, "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to enjoy it while it's here!"

Tori also got candid in the same Q&A about her favorite and least favorite parts of filming the show, specifically calling out "all the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them."

TLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Watch Zach and Tori Roloff Enjoy a Day at the Lake with Jackson and Lilah
TLC

This isn't the first time Tori has indicated to fans that she doesn't plan to star on Little People, Big World indefinitely. In another Q&A in November asking whether she would ever "step away from filming," she reportedly responded "yes."

Little People, Big World premiered on TLC in 2006, and Zach is the only remaining child of Matt and Amy Roloff who's currently featured on the show. Siblings, Molly, Jacob and Jeremy Roloff have all stepped away over the years, and Matt and Amy divorced in 2016.

In recent seasons, there's been some major tension between Zach and his father, after Matt listed a portion of his property that his son was interested in buying up for sale in May. He later decided against selling it, instead opting to turn it into a short-term vacation rental.

Matt Roloff
Matt Roloff/Instagram

Zach and Tori criticized the decision, saying the farm was "no longer a place of joy."

"We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!," Tori said in an Instagram post when the family of five relocated to Washington state in October 2021. "We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love."

"We're excited for our kids to grow up here," Zach previously said on the show. Though he also seemingly threw a dig at the drama over ownership of the family farm, adding, "The way we got here was not good and, like, actions from other people, I think, weren't right."

Matt was also asked by a fan about his decision to put the farm up for sale last month on Instagram: "Quick question.. Was your greed worth giving up access to your children and grandchildren? I'm gonna pray for you Matt 🙏"

Matt responded, "Quick answer. Yes! Important life lessons are hard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Matt Roloff
Matt Roloff Responds to Fan Calling Out His 'Greed' in Listing Family Farm for Sale: 'Life Lessons Are Hard'
Little People Big World Amy and Matt Roloff
WATCH: Amy Roloff Left in Disbelief After Learning Ex Matt Will Sell Family's Farm: 'It'll Be Sad'
Matt Roloff of Little People Big World Selling Family Farm Featured in Series; LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD Matt and Amy Roloff
Matt Roloff of 'Little People, Big World' Lists Family Farm Featured on TLC Series for $4 Million
Little People Big World
'LPBW' : Zach Roloff Puts His 'Hat in the Ring' to Possibly Buy Out Mom Amy's Portion of Farm
Little People, Big World
'Little People, Big World' : Matt Roloff Wants to Buy Out Ex-Wife Amy's Portion of Family Farm
Matt Roloff farmhouse airbnb
Matt Roloff Is Turning Roloff Farms' 'Big House' Into a Short-Term Vacation Rental: 'Think Airbnb'
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Family Selfie with All Three Kids in Matching Christmas Pajamas
Little People, Big World - New Season First Look - Tori Roloff
'Little People, Big World' Trailer Shows Tori Roloff's 'Major' Surgery as She Welcomes Baby No. 3
Little people big world, jackson
Watch 'LPBW' Star Zach Roloff's Son Get His First Bike as a Gift from Amy Roloff's Husband
See the Moment That 'LPBW' 's Zach and Tori Roloff Introduce Jackson and Lilah to Baby Jackson!
See the Moment 'LPBW' 's Zach and Tori Roloff Introduce Jackson and Lilah to Baby Josiah
Tori Roloff Zach Thanksgiving
Tori Roloff Thanks Husband Zach and Mother-in-Law Amy for Taking Over Holiday After She Gets Sick
Jackson Roloff Says He Loves 'Playing Soccer with My Daddy' as he and Zach Prep for Tournament
Zach Roloff Helps Son Jackson Practice for His First Soccer Tournament — Watch the Sweet Clip!
Little People, Big World Zach
Watch Tori and Zach Roloff Discuss Fears for Son Jackson, 5, as He Discovers Dwarfism Diagnosis
Tori Roloff Shares Kid's Classic Costumes on Josiah's First Halloween
Tori Roloff Shares Kids' Classic Costumes on Son Josiah's First Halloween in Family Photos
Zach Roloff gives update on how son is healing following surgery
Zach Roloff Gives Update on How Son Jackson, 5, Is Healing After Surgery: 'It's Tough'
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Tori Roloff on Whether She Wishes She Had Chance to Raise an Average Size Child: 'Absolutely Not'