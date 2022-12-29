Tori Roloff Hints Her and Zach's Time on 'Little People, Big World' Is 'Definitely Coming to a Close'

Tori and Zach Roloff's days on Little People, Big World might be numbered.

The mom of three, 31, shared her family's seemingly imminent exit from the show in a now-expired Instagram Story Q&A when a fan asked, "How long do you plan to be on television?"

According to multiple outlets, Tori responded, "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to enjoy it while it's here!"

Tori also got candid in the same Q&A about her favorite and least favorite parts of filming the show, specifically calling out "all the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them."

TLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Tori has indicated to fans that she doesn't plan to star on Little People, Big World indefinitely. In another Q&A in November asking whether she would ever "step away from filming," she reportedly responded "yes."

Little People, Big World premiered on TLC in 2006, and Zach is the only remaining child of Matt and Amy Roloff who's currently featured on the show. Siblings, Molly, Jacob and Jeremy Roloff have all stepped away over the years, and Matt and Amy divorced in 2016.

In recent seasons, there's been some major tension between Zach and his father, after Matt listed a portion of his property that his son was interested in buying up for sale in May. He later decided against selling it, instead opting to turn it into a short-term vacation rental.

Zach and Tori criticized the decision, saying the farm was "no longer a place of joy."

"We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!," Tori said in an Instagram post when the family of five relocated to Washington state in October 2021. "We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love."

"We're excited for our kids to grow up here," Zach previously said on the show. Though he also seemingly threw a dig at the drama over ownership of the family farm, adding, "The way we got here was not good and, like, actions from other people, I think, weren't right."

Matt was also asked by a fan about his decision to put the farm up for sale last month on Instagram: "Quick question.. Was your greed worth giving up access to your children and grandchildren? I'm gonna pray for you Matt 🙏"

Matt responded, "Quick answer. Yes! Important life lessons are hard."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.