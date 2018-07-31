Tori Roloff Gets Candid About the Realities of Motherhood: 'Today Involved Both Vomit and Poop'

Tori Roloff is getting real about the realities of motherhood and marriage.

The Little People, Big World star shared an Instagram post on Sunday, when she opened up about the eventful weekend she had — which “involved both vomit and poop.”

“I share this with the risk of getting mom shamed (again- and for real I don’t care I don’t get humans sometimes). This is for all those mamas out there that sometime feel like they are sinking. That’s been me this week 🙋🏻‍♀️!” she captioned a photo of her 14-month-old son Jackson Kyle standing in his crib after he had a diaper blowout.



“But today in particular. Here’s hoping this brings you a good laugh and hopefully you’re Day was better than mine: started out with my husband waking up sick- his headache can’t move I’m dying sick,” she continued about her husband, Zach Roloff. “Now we did get to enjoy a lovely day with friends by the pool but that’s where the fun ended. I came home to Zach still being sick so I tried to play hard ball and get him up and moving- bad idea. He threw up on our front porch because he couldn’t make it to the bathroom (I guess I should be thankful it wasn’t inside). So then I had to hose off throw up from our front porch 🤢.”



She continued: “I then come back inside to relax but heard Jackson awake in his crib. He often wakes up and just hangs quietly. I needed the extra time so I left him a couple minutes. After about 20 min I went in his room… this is where it gets bad.”

Upon first looking at Jackson in his crib, Tori noticed marks on his face, which she initially thought was blood.

“I noticed something on his face (of course I think it’s blood or something and start freaking out),” she said.

But as she moved closer, she said “the smell overcame me.”

“I noticed brown spread all over his sheets and crib- and oh ya- that’s poop… IN HIS HAIR!!!!” she said. “To make matters worse… we don’t currently have hot water in our house so I had to drive to another house to bathe him. So ya. That’s my day. If you were having a rough day I hope this helps.”

Though Tori is now laughing at the scenario, she is encouraging fellow first-time parents to take a piece of advice from her.

“I can laugh now that Jackson is asleep in a throughly scrubbed crib,” she said. “ALSO: first time parents: never. Ever. Under any circumstances. Put your child to bed in just a diaper. Just don’t do it. We all have those days. Today involved both vomit and poop. I mean can tomorrow get any worse? Don’t answer that. #momlife #babyjroloff.”

Her candid post came days after Tori and Zach celebrated their third wedding anniversary on July 25.

In a loving Instagram tribute on Wednesday, Tori reflected on her marriage to Zach — a decision she’s thankful for every day.

“I just can’t quite comprehend how I get to live out my life next to this man. Zach you are hands down the best husband I could ever ask for,” she captioned a photo of the couple.

“I’m so thankful for your grace and your patience. You help me be a better version of myself every single day. I love your heart and your thoughtfulness,” she wrote. “You are always quick to put others before yourself and it’s something I truly believe the world needs more of.”

Nearly two years after the couple wed, they welcomed their son, Jackson Kyle, in May 2017.

Tori said about Zach, 28, entering fatherhood, “I have loved watching you become a dad and it’s made me fall more in love with you. Marriage isn’t always the easiest thing to do but I’m thankful I have the best partner in life to navigate it and make it stronger every day.”

She concluded: “I have so enjoyed these last three years and I can’t wait for many many many more happy years with you. I love you babe uh. Happy anniversary zachys! #storyofzachandtori.”