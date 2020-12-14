"Jordan and I are going through a breakup, and I am thankful to be moving back to my family on the East Coast," Tori Deal says

The Challenge 's Tori Deal Says She Is Leaving L.A. After 'Amicable' Split from Jordan Wiseley

Tori Deal is ready for a change of scenery.

The Challenge star opened up about her split from costar Jordan Wiseley, revealing that she is planning on moving back to her hometown in New Jersey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For those of you guys who don't know, Jordan and I are going through a breakup, and I'm thankful to be moving back to my family on the East Coast," said Deal, 27 said Thursday on the first-ever episode of the MTV series' official new podcast.

She also went on to note that her podcast co-host and friend Aneesa Ferreira (with whom she stars on The Challenge: Double Agents) lives in nearby Philadelphia.

"So there's some really beautiful things [going on]," Deal said. "And I'm also still really good friends with Jordan, so nobody worry about that too much; it's a very amicable breakup."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal | Credit: jordan wiseley/instagram

Deal and Wiseley — who popped the question on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 last year — announced on Instagram last month that they had mutually decided to end their engagement. They first met in 2017 when they competed on an earlier season of the MTV series, Dirty XXX.

Deal began her heartfelt post, which pictured the now-exes sharing a warm embrace, writing, "I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it's time to experience life apart."

Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper," she continued. "To all the fans that have followed us, your support means the world. Please don’t look at this breakup as a failure, because we're not looking at it this way."

Wiseley, 30, also shared news of their breakup on his own social media account, sharing a slideshow of photos of the former couple. "It's been one of the toughest stretches of my life to silently struggle with our happiness and love," he began. "What this time has taught me is that I love Tori from the depths of my soul."

"She will always be one of my best friends in this world and no one will ever truly be able to understand the depths of our understanding for one another, like we do. It has been the best and most beautiful time of my life to grow with and love you, Tori ❤️," the reality star continued before partially detailing what led to the split — including that they "love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness."

Image zoom Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal after getting engaged | Credit: MTV

RELATED VIDEO: The Challenge's Tori Deal on New Rivals, Future Seasons and Starting a Podcast

Of filming The Challenge: Double Agents without Wiseley, Deal told PEOPLE last week, "It's one of those interesting things when you take so much time apart from somebody, now you're not in their face and you don't have to think about what's wrong in front of them and then fight about it."

"You can really sit and reflect on it when you're away, and both him and I needed that," she added.

And while "having him there would have been fine," they had competed on the last two seasons together, so appearing on the show without him "felt nice."

"I'm really happy that Jordan and I are on the same page," Deal explained of their split. "It would suck to have a really nasty breakup, especially when you've created a lot of years of love with somebody. You don't want to just throw it in the trash."