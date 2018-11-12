Tori Bates and Husband Bobby Smith Welcome First Child, Son Kade — See Their Baby Photos!

First comes marriage, then comes babies!

Less than a year after Tori Bates said “I do” to husband Bobby Smith, the happy couple has welcomed their first child together.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The Bringing Up Bates star gave birth to son Robert Ellis Smith IV, whom they will call Kade, on Friday, Nov. 9, at 7:45 a.m. at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Welcoming Baby Kade into this world has truly been the most surreal experience to walk through together,” Tori and Bobby tell PEOPLE exclusively. “Every moment with him just seems to glue this new family together, and we are so excited about the future we know God has in store for his life.”

Courtesy of Bobby Smith and Tori Bates

Courtesy of Bobby Smith and Tori Bates

Kade was born weighing 6 lbs. and 1 oz and is 18 inches long.

After giving birth, Tori’s parents Gil and Kelly Bates stopped by the hospital to meet their new grandson.

Courtesy of Bobby Smith and Tori Bates

RELATED: Tori Bates Giggles Her Way Through Her Wedding Vows: ‘It’s Just Not Me to Be Perfect’

Tori and Bobby tied the knot on Dec. 16 in a 700-person wedding ceremony. The nuptials took place at Calvary Baptist Church, where the happy couple walked down the aisle surrounded by their family and friends — including the entire Duggar family — minus Jinger.

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Bates’ Wedding Vows

The couple met in 2015 through a mutual friend and officially began courting in November 2016. The relationship was long-distance until Smith graduated from college this year and moved to Tennessee to be closer to Bates.

Bringing Up Bates returns Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on UPtv.