Tinsley Mortimer’s Ex-Husband Topper Marries Shoe Designer Tabitha Simmons in New York City

Wedding bells are ringing for Tinsley Mortimer’s ex-husband!

Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer and luxury shoe designer Tabitha Simmons tied the knot Saturday at the Church of the Resurrection in New York City.

Sharing a photo of herself and her new husband as they walked down the aisle, the U.K. born designer wrote, “What a very special day thank you to everyone that came to celebrate with us !! Thank you @dolcegabbana @Stefanogabbana for my beautiful dress. I love you all so much 🎊🥂especially you @supa_dupa_ 💥.”

Topper and the Real Housewives of New York City star were childhood sweethearts who eloped at age 18 before their families forced them to get an annulment. They re-married in 2002 but called it quits in 2009.

Topper Mortimer and Tinsley Mortimer NICK HUNT/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Among the star-studded guests at the couple’s nuptials were actresses Liv Tyler and Sienna Miller, Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge and designer Tory Burch. The wedding was also attended by Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman and the two children she shares with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, according to Town & Country.

Sharing a sweet behind the scenes moment from the happy day, Tyler, 40, posted a video of the couple exciting the chapel as their friends and family cheered them on.

“💗💗💗@tabithasimmons@supa_dupa_ 💗💗💗,” she captioned the video.

Highlighting Simmons’ gorgeous Chantilly lace Dolce & Gabbana dress, model Karen Nelson shared multiple images of the unique gown.

“My beautiful best friend @tabithasimmons got married today! Her stunning chantilly lace dress is by @dolcegabbana @stefanogabbana,” she wrote alongside one of the photos.

Simmons’ new sister-in-law also posted a close-up shot, which showed off Simmons’ pulled back hairstyle.

Later, at the pair’s wedding reception, which was held at Dorrian’s Red Hand, Topper and Simmons are all smiles while wearing matching “Just Married” sashes. Whimsically, Simmons can also be seen wearing a veiled unicorn headdress.

Simmons and Mortimer have been dating since 2014, and on January 29 they welcomed their first child, daughter Violet Elizabeth.

“Look what the stork brought me 🌸🌸 Please meet my darling daughter Violet Elizabeth Mortimer 🌸🌸 born yesterday 8lb 4oz 🕊,” Simmons captioned a black-and-white photo of her new baby girl sound asleep.

Violet is the first child for the former model and Vogue editor and Topper, who got engaged in 2017. Simmons also has two sons named Dylan, 12, and Elliott, 13, from a previous marriage.

The bride-to-be shared her engagement news on Instagram in August, posting a photo of a necklace from Davis with a nameplate bearing the words “Tabitha” and “Topper.” In the caption, she thanked Burch for hosting a celebration in the couple’s honor at her Southampton, New York, home.