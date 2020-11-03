Top Jeopardy! Winners James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter Join New Quiz Show

The Chase follows three competitors as they go head-to-head against "The Chaser"

A few Jeopardy! all-stars are putting their brainpower to the test once again.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time stars James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter have signed on to join ABC's upcoming adaptation of the popular British quiz show, The Chase.

The Chase follows three competitors as they go head-to-head against "The Chaser," a trivia titan tasked with stopping contestants as they try to make money while answering up to 166 quiz questions.

Sara Haines is set to host the hourlong show, while Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter will take turns as the show's "Chaser."

According to the show description, the Chaser is a "ruthless quiz genius determined to stop contestants from winning cash prizes."

"Each week, new contestants face-off against the Chasers in a battle of brain power, challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible," the description continues.

An earlier American version of the quiz show aired on the Game Show Network from 2013 to 2015. At the time, Holzhauer appeared on the show, facing off against trivia giant Mark Labbett, known as "the beast."

According to The Atlantic, Holzhauer's performance impressed producers and he was asked to audition to be a "Chaser." However, The New York Times reports that while he auditioned, he was not asked to be on the show.

Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter rose to trivia fame while competing on Jeopardy! and later facing off against each other on The Greatest of All Time in 2019.

Jennings has the longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history, with 74 games and winnings totaling $3,370,700. Currently, Rutter holds the title of highest money winner of all time across any TV game show. He has never lost Jeopardy! to a human opponent, and his winnings total $4,688,436.

And viewers watched Holzhauer earn the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records on the game show last year. Holzhauer, whose winnings total $2,712,216, also won the show's 2019 Tournament of Champions.

Jennings ultimately took home the crown during the Greatest of All Time tournament, winning $1 million.