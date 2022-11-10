Holy Smokes! See 10 of the Sexiest Firefighters on TV Now

01 of 10 Peter Krause Doug Inglish "We've gained an appreciation of what firefighters go through in a day on the job," says the 9-1-1 star. "They have to keep a sense of humor about everything they face as dangerous or as gruesome as it is, as well, just to be able to keep moving forward. I think the brotherhood of firefighting is sexy as well, whether it's on TV, as we do it, or in reality. They depend on each other." Support your local first responders by volunteering or donating to a firehouse near you. Or visit GoFundMe to help families of fallen firefighters.

02 of 10 Boris Kodjoe Doug Inglish "To have a job like this where you play make believe every single day, and you can be a firefighter, it should be illegal," says the Station 19 star. "It's literally a dream come true. That's what everybody wanted to do when they were kids. I wanted to be a firefighter when I was five. And to be able to do [this now], it's a dream come true."

03 of 10 Taylor Kinney Doug Inglish For 11 seasons on NBC, "we've been fortunate enough to go forward and do something really special: tell great stories," Kinney says of Chicago Fire. "I got called Samurai the other day," he adds with a laugh, referring to a mispronunciation of his character, Severide. "The guy's like, 'Yo, what's up, Samurai?'"

04 of 10 Brian Michael Smith Doug Inglish "Physically what it takes to actually do the job of a firefighter, you have to be in pretty good shape," the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor says of what he's learned about the occupation. "Even if you're not necessarily aesthetically in the greatest shape, physically you have to be able to do the job. And we found out as we were training for it, it really is demanding to do that."

05 of 10 Oliver Stark Doug Inglish "They put themselves on the line for complete strangers day in, day out. I don't think there's anything more you can give, as a human, than that," says the 9-1-1 star, who plays Evan "Buck" Buckley. "I also think about just the wide variety of calls and therefore skill sets that they have to have. I think I quite naively starting the show thought that firefighters just fight fire. When in actual fact, the scope of what they end up dealing with is so much greater. So their own skill set has to be equally as great."

06 of 10 Jay Hayden Doug Inglish "It's what our kids, our daughters, need to say," the Station 19 star says of the show's representation of strong female characters — specifically female firefighters. "They need to see these strong, powerful women being able to do the job and do it in an amazing way."

07 of 10 Joe Miñoso Joe Miñoso. Doug Inglish "Did I ever dream of being a firefighter? I think every boy, at some point, sees a fire truck and is like, 'That's dope,'" says Miñoso, who plays Joe Cruz on NBC's Chicago Fire. "I think I was more excited when I got the role. I was more a kid about being a firefighter in my 30s than I would've been in my teens. I remember when I got cast ... and I hung up the phone, and I was like, 'I'm going to be a firefighter!' I'm turning a fake wheel to a truck. Because I was so excited about the potential. I don't think we could ever imagine that this is where we would've gone."

08 of 10 Kenneth Choi Doug Inglish "The sexiest thing about firefighters is they're actual heroes," says the 9-1-1 star. "They run into danger when everybody else is running away."

09 of 10 Ryan Guzman Doug Inglish "Some people could say being a family man is sexy, and I think there's no greater family than the one you find in extreme environments like in firefighting," says the 9-1-1 star.