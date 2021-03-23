The two reality competition series will drop their season 2 premieres in April (The Circle) and June (Too Hot to Handle)

Too Hot to Handle and The Circle Will Return to Netflix with Second Seasons

Netflix is delivering a double dose of joy to reality-competition fans everywhere.

The streaming giant announced on Tuesday that two of its addictive breakout 2020 reality shows — The Circle and Too Hot to Handle — will be returning for second seasons this April and June, respectively.

The Circle, which took viewers by storm with its rotating cast of strangers sequestered in individual apartments in a building in England, forced to become friends while only interacting via a social media platform in a kind of online popularity contest.

"Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns and shade thrown in all 13 episodes!" a recent release promises, revealing that the show will air over weekly in four-episode blocks beginning April 14, before a finale on May 5.

"A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer," the release continues. "With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?"

Too Hot to Handle will also see contestants compete for a $100,000 prize after the second season premieres in June, airing on Wednesdays throughout the month.

In the first season, contestants entered "The Retreat" beachside villa thinking they were in for the sexual adventure of a lifetime — only to find out they must abstain from sexual activity of any kind, self-gratification included, for their chance at the cash.

"The world's hottest no-dating dating show is back with 10 sexy new singles," the release says. "Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants' libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives."

Last year, PEOPLE got an inside scoop on both shows. In April, Too Hot to Handle producer Louise Peet said they brought in new people "to spice things up," adding, "Depending on the group dynamic and depending on the story that was happening at the time, we would bring people in as a way to bring a bit more energy to the retreat. It also added a little bit of temptation, which was great for us."

Peet also teased more from the show at the time. "We have to wait and see [about a reunion]," she said. "I have some ideas [for season 2], but I am keeping them top secret for now!"

PEOPLE visited the set of The Circle after filming wrapped in September 2019. Among the tidbits discovered? The apartments are all in one wing, no one could hear through the walls and filming lasted a total of three weeks.