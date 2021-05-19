Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere Date at Netflix

The popular dating show will return will all new singles this June

This summer is about to get a whole lot steamier!

On Wednesday, the streaming service announced that Too Hot to Handle is officially returning with season 2 on June 23.

With a total of 10 episodes, viewers can expect to binge-watch the first four episodes on the premiere date. The remaining half of the show's second season, including the finale episode, will debut on June 30.

Like the series' freshman outing last spring, a group of good-looking singles will compete to win a whopping $100,000. The only catch? In order to win the money, they must abstain from sexual connections of any kind — a.k.a. no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification, whatsoever.

And, of course, virtual assistant Lana will be back to keep the contestants in check.

Along with the premiere date, Netflix also dropped a short teaser for the upcoming season. In the video, series narrator Desiree Burch teased that viewers can look forward to seeing a "new batch of hot, chastity-challenged singles" that will be tasked with resisting temptation in an all-new retreat location.

During the show's first season last April, the finalists — Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, Kelz Dyke, Lydia Clyma, Nicole O'Brien, Rhonda Paul, Bryce Hirschberg and Sharron Townsend — split the $75,000 prize. The following month, contestants Farago, 27, and Jowsey, 23, got engaged during the virtual Zoom reunion.

Too Hot to Handle Credit: Aline Arruda/Netflix

But Farago and Jowsey eventually called it quits that June. Sharing the news in a five-minute YouTube video, Farago revealed that Jowsey was the one who ended the relationship and that she tried to "make it work" as she remained in her native Canada while her ex resided in Los Angeles.

"I genuinely thought we were going through a rocky period and that we were going to figure it out," Farago, who recently split from girlfriend Demi Sims after four months, said at the time. "I thought we were going to end up together. I thought we were going to get married."

too hot to handle netflix

PEOPLE also exclusively revealed last May that Hirschberg, 30, and O'Brien, 25, split after "many failed attempts to reunite due to quarantine and border restrictions."

While it didn't work out for any of the couples from season 1, Netflix gave hope to those seeking to forge genuine romantic connections by announcing in January that Too Hot to Handle has been renewed through season 3. At the time, Deadline reported that production would occur in Turks and Caicos instead of Mexico.