Mario Lopez Tricks Sexy Singles into Thinking They're on a Different Dating Show in New 'Too Hot to Handle' Teaser

In the first trailer for Too Hot to Handle, 10 new "super hot and horny singletons" believe they are there to participate on a dating show called Wild Love hosted by Mario Lopez — but they're in for a surprise!

The brand-new batch of singles "are about to push their love lives to the limit," Lopez, 49, promises teases in the teaser.

But it is soon revealed that the cast has actually been summoned to the lavish Caribbean villa for a new season of Too Hot to Handle — and that virtual assistant/fan favorite Lana is yet again along for the ride.

"The whole world and her grandma has heard of Too Hot to Handle, Lana and her rules," according to a voiceover. "So, to attract another batch of clueless cuties, we had to create our biggest fake show yet."

As the new cast tries to abstain from sexual contact in lieu of forming "meaningful connections," more roadblocks stand in the way of the prize money.

Season 3 came to a head following ample sexual frustration. Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond were eventually crowned the winners and took home $90,000.

The first five episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 3 drop Dec. 7 on Netflix.