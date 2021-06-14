Too Hot to Handle Season 2: Meet the 10 Sexy Singles Gearing Up for a Sexless Summer

Too Hot to Handle is (almost) back with 10 new sexy singles!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the group of contestants who will be competing on season 2 of the popular Netflix dating show, which premieres June 23.

The series - centered on the contestants' summer-long celibacy - will be keeping its previous rules from the show's first season: no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification of any kind. Those who dare to test the limits "will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants' libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives," a release from the streaming service explains.

For the show's sophomore run, the group will stay at an 8,000-square-foot beach villa located in Turks and Caicos. (Season 1 was filmed in Mexico ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Keep scrolling to meet the season 2 singles.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Credit: Netflix

Age: 24

Occupation: Model and Personal Trainer

Hometown: Wales, U.K.

Born and raised in South Wales, Cam is a self-confessed sexy nerd. He loves Lord of the Rings and can do a spot-on Gollum impression - he's even engaged in some elf-based role play. Cam's a personal trainer who always thinks the grass is greener on the other side, meaning he struggles to settle. Will Lana be able to help him see what he's already got, and teach him to appreciate a more meaningful relationship?

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Credit: Netflix

Age: 24

Occupation: Model

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Carly is, in her own words, a man-eater. This Canadian model is an insatiable, fun-loving party girl, who hates being told what to do. She used to be a competitive dancer, but has no interest in finding her perfect partner. She's here to have fun and let loose, so how will she take the news that the boys will be out of bounds, and sex will be totally off limits?

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Credit: Netflix

Age: 24

Occupation: Athlete

Hometown: Arizona

Chase from Arizona is tall, dark and handsome. He also happens to be a professional football player. He's got admirers lining up and a good thing too, as he has a sex-drive that's, in his words, 100 out of 10. Coming into the retreat he's ready for the games to begin - little does he know that Lana has her own game in mind.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Credit: Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Model

Hometown: U.K.

London-based Emily has no interest in commitment, and she always gets what she wants. This multi-lingual model is the life and soul of the party, but she's not afraid to break a few hearts in her search for satisfaction. Can Lana help her find her softer side a deeper connection, or will the temptation in the retreat prove too hard to resist?

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Credit: Netflix

Age: 26

Occupation: Model and Bartender

Hometown: Florida

Laidback Florida girl Kayla is happiest when hanging at the beach, tanning and surfing - and eyeing up the talent. A model and bartender, she loves a bad boy and has never been rejected. Her strict upbringing gave her a rebellious wild side when she left home, so will breaking the rules come naturally to her, or will Lana be able to keep her in check?

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Credit: Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Lawyer

Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland-based lawyer Larissa is a force to be reckoned with - when she's not immersed in the legal world she's enjoying all the attention she gets at parties. Her friends call her Tinkerbell, as she loves the guys to be obsessed with her, even though she isn't a one-man kind of girl. What this real life legally blonde doesn't know is that she's about to become illegally horny with Lana's rules in play.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Credit: Netflix

Age: 26

Occupation: Model and Influencer

Hometown: France

A Parisian model and influencer with a masters in finance, who's played basketball at the highest level in France and started his own concierge business - Marvin has it all. He's got confidence to spare, but with his pick of the ladies and all the attention, can you have too much of a good thing? Lana certainly thinks so and Marvin's about to find out, as she takes all sex off the table.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Credit: Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Model

Hometown: New York

Melinda from Brooklyn is one of 16 siblings, but that doesn't stop her from standing out in a crowd. Melinda loves to be complimented so her modeling work suits her just fine. She's a self-professed firecracker and going into the retreat she's a predator on the hunt, with the boys in her sights. Will Lana be able to reel her in, or will she refuse to be tamed?

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Credit: Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Former Stripper

Hometown: Texas

Nathan is originally from the U.K. but moved to Texas for work. That work? Magic Mike style stripping. A stripper with a passion for country music and an even deeper passion for the ladies, Nathan's had his heart broken before and now he jumps from girl to girl. But with sexual relations off the menu, will Lana be able to help him open up again and look for a deeper connection?

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Credit: Netflix

Age: 21

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Hometown: New York

Peter is a personal trainer from New York, but when he's not pumping iron, he's performing as a TikTok influencer. It's work that means he's not shy of attention, receiving 100-200 DMs a day from his admirers. Peter is close to his big family, who are based in Staten Island, particularly his mom who is the No. 1 woman in his life. He's also a fan of astrology, but here's betting he didn't see a summer-long sex ban in the stars.