'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match' Star Francesca Farago Is Engaged: 'The Most Magical Night Ever'

Francesca Farago is engaged to Jesse Sullivan!

The 29-year-old Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match star shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, which showed her and Sullivan, a trans TikTok star, in a loving embrace with her new bling on display.

"WE'RE ENGAGED🤍 a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life !!" Farago captioned the images.

The slideshow included photos of Sullivan kissing Farago on the cheek as she held their dog and another of Farago staring at her new ring while Sullivan's child Arlo watched on with a smile.

Other photographs showed them kissing and walking down the city street together, dressed to the nines.

The final photo gave fans an inside look at the romantic proposal scene, which Farago referenced in the comments section of her post. "not the candle light orchestra 😭😭" she wrote.

One day earlier, Farago raised eyebrows when she posted a snap of the couple walking down the street. Fans were quick to notice the sparker on her ring finger.

"04.28.23🤍" she captioned the snapshot.

Sullivan responded in the comment section, writing, "Favorite human ❤️" and shared another shot of the pair with the same caption on his own Instagram account.

The reality star later shared a video of the pair dancing together — and sharing a kiss — in the airport while jetting off to what appeared to be an engagement celebration.

She captioned the clip, "and we're off✈️♥️"

The couple, who started dating shortly after she finished filming Perfect Match last year, have long teased that marriage was in their future.

In June 2022, Sullivan teased that he planned to pop the question while appearing alongside Farago on Arlo's Past Your Bedtime podcast.

"I guess that's up to me to propose, right?" Sullivan said. "But yes, absolutely, I'm definitely marrying her. I mean, she's the love of my life, I can say that hands down."

He added, "I'm possibly, maybe, already looking at rings."

In August 2022, he posted a photo of the pair sharing a kiss in honor of his birthday and again, shared his desire to get engaged.

"This girl made my birthday the best I've ever had. She's the best person I know and I cannot wait to get down on one knee for her. 🖤 @francescafarago"

In March, she also alluded to marriage being in the cards by posting a comment on Sullivan's Instagram post, which read, "Wanna get married y/n [yes/no]?"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The month prior, Farago opened up about how Sullivan received death threats on social media because he is openly transgender.

"My boyfriend is trans, and he gets death threats on his posts," she told Variety at the time. "And he's just a nice normal dad. He's so sweet. To have these aspects of public hate from that just proves that the more representation we have, the more positive it will be because people will see that we're just normal people."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Farago was previously in a relationship with fellow season 1 Too Hot to Handle contestant Harry Jowsey. He proposed to Farago with a Ring Pop during a virtual reunion for the Netflix series in May 2022. However, Farago later told Variety that the marriage proposal "definitely needs to be done in person" and she was "not engaged" officially. The pair split in June 2020.

She went on to appear on Netflix's Perfect Match, where she dated Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers and Abbey Humphreys. Ultimately, Farago left the show ahead of the finale when she felt she had no other connections in the house worth pursuing.