"I thought we were going to end up together," Francesca Farago said in a tearful YouTube video titled "Our Breakup"

Too Hot to Handle 's Francesca Farago & Harry Jowsey Split: 'I Thought We Were Going to Get Married'

It's over for Too Hot to Handle stars Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey.

The couple, who met on the set of the Netflix dating show and stayed together following its production, announced that they have went their separate ways on Tuesday.

Farago was the first to break the news of the split in an emotional 5-minute YouTube video titled "Our Breakup," telling fans that Jowsey was the one who called it quits on their relationship because "he couldn't do long-distance anymore."

"Harry and I are not together anymore," she shared. "I obviously was heartbroken."

Farago — who currently resides in Vancouver, Canada — said she tried to "make it work" with Jowsey by visiting him in Los Angeles during a business trip, but "it didn't happen."

"I genuinely thought we were going through a rocky period and that we were going to figure it out," she continued, explaining that she had plans to permanently move to California to be with Jowsey. "I thought we were going to end up together. I thought we were going to get married."

Jowsey previously proposed to Farago with a Ring Pop during a virtual reunion for Too Hot to Handle in May. However, Farrago later told Variety that the marriage proposal "definitely needs to be done in person" and she was "not engaged" officially.

In her video on Tuesday, Farago said she initially did not want to be the one to announce her breakup with Jowsey because she thought they were "on a break" and would reconcile later. She told viewers she decided to come clean about their split after realizing that they had "different mindsets towards this situation."

"There are a lot of things I personally believe, for my mental health, that I cannot tolerate anymore. I cannot fake a relationship. I cannot pretend that everything is going to be okay," she explained, tearing up. "I'm deciding to come forward with this video to announce that we're not together and we're not getting back together because I needed to solidify that in my own brain."

"I can only tolerate so much and I need to move on, and the only way I can move on is by making this video and telling everyone," she continued.

Though the reality star did not get into details about her breakup, she did tell fans that her feelings for Jowsey were genuine.

"For me, I would've stuck by this person no matter what," she said, adding that her attempts to fix their relationship "wasn't reciprocated" by Jowsey. "The love I had for him was very, very, very, very real."

"I don't think anyone can stay in a situation where you're extremely unhappy and you're not being treated the way you should be treated," Farago added. "There's a lot more to this story."

Joswey later confirmed his breakup with Farago in a tweet, writing, "Going to go live on Instagram tomorrow to explain why I broke up with Francesca."

"Thanks for the love & support nothing bad has happened so please don’t jump to conclusions, I’ll explain it all tomorrow in detail. Thanks for understanding x," he tweeted.

In April, Farago touched on her long-distance relationship with Jowsey, telling PEOPLE that it's "been the craziest year for both of us."

"We're way more comfortable with each other, we're way more open, and there's just so much more love this time around," Jowsey added at the time, noting that while they had their ups and downs on the show, he did not regret taking the relationship off-screen.