Too Hot to Handle 's Harry and Francesca Get Engaged During Zoom Reunion — with a Ring Pop!

From lust to love!

Although Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago had their ups and downs on Too Hot to Handle, the lovebirds have stayed together after filming, and now they’re ready to take their relationship to the next step.

During the show’s Zoom reunion, which premiered on Netflix Friday, the pair opened up about what’s been happening in the year since the show wrapped.

Although Harry, 22, and Francesca, 26, started off strong — even getting matching lightning tattoos — on the show, things briefly went south.

“We decided that it was probably best to have a break for a bit because we weren't seeing eye to eye on a couple of things and then 8 months later, I get drunk and I decide to text Francesca, and say that I want to FaceTime her and then next thing you know, we’re back and better than before,” Harry explained.

Besides moving in together, Harry went on to reveal that the pair have “been looking at rings.”

“Has the question been popped yet?” asked host Desiree Burch.

Though Francesca said she thought getting down on one knee should happen in person, Harry had other plans. “Can you do it over Zoom? Well, we may as well,” he said, before pulling out a Ring Pop candy — and getting down on one knee.

“I just want to say you’ve absolutely changed my life, I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend forever with you,” he said, as he cracked a smile. “Do you want to do this thing? Do you want to get married?”

However, viewers had to wait until the very end of the episode to find out Francesca’s answer.

After many minutes, and a very long pause, the reality star smiled as she said, “Harry knows I want to marry him, so yes.”

“Well I couldn’t imagine being with anyone else,” he replied, as she added, “You’re so cute.”

Hinting at their big news on Instagram, Francesca shared a trio of loved up photos of the pair, writing, “who watched the reunion!? 👀.”

Although the pair are physically apart right now — with Francesca staying in Vancouver, Canada, and Harry staying in Los Angeles — things have never been better between the pair.

"It's hard not being able to see each other because we're in different parts of the world, but everything's been great. It's been the craziest year for both of us,” Francesca recently told PEOPLE.

"We're way more comfortable with each other, we're way more open, and there's just so much more love this time around," Harry added, noting that while their on-screen antics may have caused drama at times, he has no regrets.

"I think the show is going to set a pretty interesting standard for people in their 20s who are a little bit confused, or in an interesting part of their life where they don't know how to progress in relationships, like I was," he said. "I didn't know what I wanted, or how to communicate with someone, or how to open up as much as I have with Francesca. So I think that for anyone our age who wants to start getting serious about that kind of stuff, it's definitely an amazing opportunity and the best thing I did."