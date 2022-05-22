Too Hot to Handle's Carly Lawrence Weds Love Island's Bennett Sipes: They 'Truly Love Each Other'

The nuptials come after Carly Lawrence and Bennett Sipes made their relationship Instagram official on Christmas Day, after ending relationships with costars from their respective shows

Too Hot to Handle and Love Island are celebrating an off-camera match made in heaven after two of their own tied the knot.

A source tells PEOPLE that reality stars Carly Lawrence and Bennett Sipes got married Friday at True Love Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles after a few months of dating. "They do truly love each other," the insider says.

"They originally were going to get married in Vegas and the plan was in place and at the last minute, [they] changed their mind," the source adds. "They were there with friends and everything."

The newlyweds were surrounded by friends, fellow influencers, and Too Hot costars for their nuptials. They posed for a mirror selfie at the ceremony, with Sipes, 27, in a classic black tuxedo and Lawrence, 24, in a strapless beaded wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Lawrence debuted on season 2 of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle last year, during which she struck up a romance with fellow contestant Joey Joy. She revealed in August that they broke up after Joy, 24, cheated on her, according to Screen Rant.

Sipes, who appeared on season 2 of the U.S. version of Love Island in 2020, previously dated season 3 star Leslie Golden. Golden, 25, announced that they broke up on TikTok in November.

On Christmas day, Lawrence and Sipes made her relationship Instagram official. She posted a photo of the two of them sharing a kiss.

"Merry Christmas," Lawrence wrote in the caption. "Sending love to each & everyone one of you."

Lawrence previously teased the relationship news with another angle of the kiss, concealing both of their faces. "Who's that," she captioned the photo.