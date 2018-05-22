Tonya Harding Says Earning a Perfect Score in DWTS Finale Felt Like 'Doing a Triple Axel'

Tonya Harding doesn’t need the Mirrorball Trophy to feel like a winner.

Harding came in second place in the Dancing with the Stars finale on Monday night, losing out to Adam Rippon. But the former pro-ice skater said she has no regrets about the competition.

“We feel like winners,” she told reporters alongside her dancing partner Sasha Farber.

While she didn’t take home the grand prize, Harding and Farber received a perfect score for their final freestyle dance.

“We got all tens,” she said. “Come on. You can’t get any better than that!”

So how did it feel getting a perfect score?

“It was like doing a triple axel all over again,” said Harding, 47. “I was like, ‘Yes! Woohoo!’ “

Tonya Harding Craig Sjodin/ABC

Harding also said the show helped her rediscover her love of competition and sense of accomplishment.

“I found myself again knowing that I can achieve such greatness doing something that I love to do,” she said. “And that you don’t ever give up on yourself. Always keep going, no matter what it is.”

Harding’s husband Joseph Price and son Gordon were in the crowd watching, along with her former figure skating choreographer, Erica Bakacas.

After Rippon was announced the winner, Harding said her son “said I was beautiful, he was proud of me. He said, ‘I’m sorry, mommy, that you didn’t win.’ I told him that that’s okay. The best part is the journey.”Harding was among 10 teams of athletes and pro dancers who went head-to-head for the trophy during the shortened four-week cycle and each returned for the glittery finale.