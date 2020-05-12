"We realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse," said the Emmy winner of dealing with the virus

Tony Shalhoub Reveals He and Wife Brooke Adams Had COVID-19: 'It Was a Pretty Rough Few Weeks'

Tony Shalhoub is thankful to be on the other side of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor, 66, appeared on the new Peacock web series, The At-Home Variety Show, reprising his Emmy-winning role as Adrian Monk to imagine how the germ-obsessive Monk character would be doing during the pandemic.

In the clip, the actor gets dressed in true Monk fashion, wearing surgical gloves on his hands and feet, and thoroughly sterilizes his apartment by washing his fruit in the dishwasher, microwaving his mail and closing his computer screen with a broom.

At the end of the Variety Show episode, Shalhoub addresses viewers (as himself) while sitting on his couch with his dog. He then reveals that he and his wife, Brooke Adams, have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now," said Shalhoub. "Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse."

The actor then referenced the nightly ritual in some areas, where, at 7 p.m. sharp, people step onto their balconies and rooftops, and emerge from their windows to clap and cheer for all the frontline workers.

"Must be 7:00 — time to go out and show our appreciation to all our heroes: the health care workers, the first responders. Let's go. Stay safe and stay sane," he said, walking to his balcony to applaud the New Yorkers risking their lives.

Shalhoub married Adams in 1992 after the couple met in 1989 while performing on Broadway, according to a Country Living profile.

The pair share two daughters together, Josie Lynn Shalhoub, 31, and Sophie Shalhoub, 27. Adams, 71, best known for her work in 1978's Days of Heaven, adopted Josie in 1989. The couple then adopted Sophie together after their marriage.

In January, Shalhoub told PEOPLE that he was excited to become a grandparent after revealing that his oldest daughter was expecting her first child this year.

“I’m going become a grandfather this year for the first time,” he said at the time. “I play one on [Mrs. Maisel], but now I actually get to be one. My oldest daughter is having a baby boy in the summer. I am in awe.”

