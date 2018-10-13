The Challenge Star Tony Raines Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Alyssa Giacone

Congratulations are in order!

The Challenge star Tony Raines announced on Saturday that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Alyssa Giacone — and she said yes!

“We’re engaged!” he captioned a sweet image of the couple sharing a smooch on the lips, adding a diamond ring emoji. Of course, the emoji paled in comparison to the real pear-shaped diamond ring on Giacone’s finger, which was clearly on display in the affectionate image.

Sharing the same photo, Giacone wrote, “Fiancé has a nice 💍 to it! We’re ENGAGED yall!!!”

She also went on to add the hashtags, “#weregettingmarried #hefinallypoppedthequestion #newyorkcity #isaidYES.”

The reality star, 30, and his high school sweetheart, 28, welcomed daughter Isla Rose in November 2016. Raines also shares daughter Harper London, 2, with his Real World: Skeletons costar Madison Channing Walls.

Raines previously generated drama after he was caught cheating on Giacone with The Challenge: XXX’s Camila Nakagawa during a bus ride scene that aired in September 2017.

He went on to share a public apology on Twitter, writing, “I’m beyond upset at myself and regardless of how it comes across on air I blame no one but myself. Maybe I’ve apologized too many times or not enough about all the mistakes I’ve made but I am very aware of my issues and everyday I’m growing up and maturing.”

“My focus now is working to keep my family together, thank you and drama aside I hope everyone enjoys the rest of the season,” he added.

The pair have since put the past behind them and frequently share loving tributes to each other — and their beautiful family — on social media.

Shortly before popping the question, the couple had another important milestone to celebrate: Giacone’s 28th birthday.

“Happy birthday 🎂 to my beautiful better half @alyssagiacone (this is the best pic we could get with our defiant little one lol),” he wrote in September alongside a sweet shot of the proud parents with their daughter.

In the image, their little one appeared to be pulling on her parents’ hands while the couple had big smiles on their faces.