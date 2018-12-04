Tony Raines Gets Choked Up as He Pops the Question in The Challenge: Final Reckoning Reunion Clip

Tony Raines may not have won the $1 million prize on The Challenge: Final Reckoning but he certainly came out of the season a winner.

During the second part of the season’s reunion, he popped the question to longtime love Alyssa Giacone — and she said yes.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the big moment, Raines begins by talking about his performance in the game.

“Obviously this season was a disappointment for me because I wanted to go to that final and I wanted to take home my share of a million dollars,” he says. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do that, and the only thing I can think of that’s better than winning a million dollars is Alyssa making me the happiest man in the world.”

At that moment, he’s clearly choked up and filled with emotion as he gets up and proceeds to center stage, while Giacone emerges from the audience.

The audience is shocked as the star’s fellow Challengers jump to their feet.

Pulling a ring box from his pocket, Raines gets down on one knee.

While we may not get to see him ask her to marry him in this clip, we already know the answer. Raines announced their engagement in October.

“We’re engaged!” he wrote on Instagram along with a kissing photo of them showing off the ring.

Sharing the same photo, Giacone wrote, “Fiancé has a nice 💍 to it! We’re ENGAGED yall!!!”

She also went on to add the hashtags, “#weregettingmarried #hefinallypoppedthequestion #newyorkcity #isaidYES.”

The reality star, 30, and his high school sweetheart, 28, welcomed daughter Isla Rose in November 2016. Raines also shares daughter Harper London, 2, with his Real World: Skeletons costar Madison Channing Walls.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning reunion part 2 airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.