Tony Danza Reunites with 'Old Friends' — His 'Taxi' Costars! — 40 Years After Sitcom

It's a Taxi reunion!

Tony Danza shared a sweet peek into his latest lunch reunion with his former sitcom costars Judd Hirsch, Carol Kane and Christopher Lloyd. In a tweet shared Monday, Danza wrote, "Love these people so much! #oldfriends #taxi."

An Instagram post showed another glimpse into their lunch, which Danza tagged as Mandy's Bistro and Lounge in Staten Island, New York.

"Another great shot from a great hang!" Danza wrote.

Lloyd shared the photo, too. "What the hell is going on here?" he wrote on Twitter.

It seems the Taxi crew met up around Danza's show at New York's Café Carlyle. His four-piece band performs at the location, and Lloyd went to visit.

"My man @tonydanza brought the house down last night at the @cafecarlyle - so happy to see you," he wrote on Instagram. "We always share a laugh or two!"

Taxi, which followed coworkers on the night shift at the Sunshine Cab Company, ran for five seasons between 1978 and 1983. Though originally an ABC production, the sitcom jumped networks to NBC for its final year on air.

All five seasons of the comedy are now streaming on Paramount+.