Tony Danza Guest Stars as a Hilariously Outraged Grandpa in Outmatched Alongside Jason Biggs

Leave it to Tony Danza to play a too-cool-for-school grandpa.

The actor guest stars in this week’s episode of Fox’s Outmatched, a new comedy starring Jason Biggs (Mike) and Maggie Lawson (Kay) as a blue-collar couple trying to raise four kids — three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Danza, 68, plays Jay, Mike’s dad, who is visiting from Florida.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Jay and Mike are working on a puzzle with Jay’s eldest child, Brian, a condescending and pretentious 16-year-old math whiz played by Connor Kalopsis. They invite Jay’s other son Marc to join them, but the 10-year-old music savant (played by Jack Stanton) politely declines.

“No puzzle is quite so fascinating as the final puzzle — death,” he says.

“That’s a real spooky kid you got there, son,” Jay remarks with raised eyebrows, before turning to his other grandson to ask how things are going with the girls in school.

“I’m not sure, because I’ve never spoken to them,” Brian replies.

Jay suggests that’ll change now that Brian is driving, but the teen quickly clarifies he won’t be getting behind the wheel anytime soon.

“I’m not driving until I’m 25,” he explains. “That’s when the limbic system is developed enough to fully process risk.”

“You know, with all the science in that sentence, it’s still the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” Jay replies.

But ‘lo and behold, Brian has found another way to get around: a Segway, paired with a wearable airbag vest.

“This is the future of transportation,” he says, proudly showing off the two-wheeled machine.

Cracks Jay under his breath, “This is the future of dying a virgin.”

Outmatched airs Thursdays (8:30 p.m. ET) on Fox.