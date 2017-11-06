Tonight Show Will Not Air Live This Week as Jimmy Fallon Mourns His Mother Gloria

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will not go on as the host grieves the loss of his mother.

NBC confirmed Monday that this week’s live episodes have been cancelled. Repeats will air instead.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

Jimmy Fallon‘s mom Gloria died Saturday at the age of 68. Fallon, 43, had also cancelled Friday’s show to be with her.

Gloria Fallon Courtesy Jimmy Fallon

“Jimmy comes from a very close knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones they are by her side right now,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Today, I lost my biggest fan,” the comedian said after her death.