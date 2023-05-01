Entertainment TV Toni Braxton Admits She Was Stunned by Sister Tamar's Surprise Engagement — and Suspects She Might Elope The "Un-Break My Heart" singer doesn't think younger sister Tamar Braxton will ask her to perform at her wedding to Jeremy "JR" Robinson, opting instead for a musical act she can "twerk" to By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 04:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Toni and Tamar Braxton. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Tamar Braxton's engagement to her Queens Court finalist Jeremy "JR" Robinson came as a big surprise to her sister, Toni Braxton. The "Un-Break My Heart" singer revealed her reaction to Tamar's relationship milestone on Monday's episode of Sherri. "She called me and said, 'Toni I'm engaged!'" Toni, 55, recalled before sharing her initial reaction of shock. "'To who?! To be what?! To do what?! You're engaged to do what?' And she said, 'No, I got a guy, you're going to love him!'" The Grammy winner continued, "JR is her guy. And I was like, 'Can I see a picture?' And she was like, 'No, I'm going to surprise you.'" Tamar Braxton Is Engaged to Her Queens Court Finalist: 'Every Single Thing That I Ever Prayed for' Toni has since met her 46-year-old sister's future husband. And fortunately for Tamar, Toni only has good things to say about him. "He's a great guy. He's a really nice guy," she said. Asked whether she is attending the big day, Toni said: "I don't know what they are doing. I think they might elope!" Toni also doesn't think she'll be asked to sing at the wedding, joking that Tamar is going to have 21 Savage do the honors. "Tamar be twerking and stuff," she added. Alongside Evelyn Lozada and Nivea, Tamar joined Peacock's newest dating series, Queens Court, in the hopes of finding love. The Braxton Family Values star eventually got engaged to JR in the show's season 1 finale. Basketball Wives Alum Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her Queens Court Finalist Lavon Lewis An update at the episode's end revealed that Tamar and JR are still together. They're also in wedding-planning mode. "I knew I was different than my siblings," she said to her future spouse. "I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single that I ever prayed for as a child." Tamar Braxton and JR Robinson. Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK The pair recently celebrated Tamar's 46th birthday together. In commemorating the occasion, JR shared a sweet tribute for Tamar, reading, "Happy birthday to an amazing woman. It's just the beginning of your birthday, but we're gonna have fun in New York and Miami and Atlanta. Here's to 46. Let the fun begin." Tamar Braxton Says Son Logan, 9, Wants Her to Be 'Happy' with Fiancé Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Tamar, on the other hand, used the occasion to shout out "the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face." "It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed. We have six children between the two of us, and they mean EVERYTHING to me. Thank God for them," she wrote on Instagram, referencing her 9-year-old son Logan with ex-husband Vincent Herbert as well as JR's five kids from past relationships. "We are blessed And drama free. Thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancé @rarebreednola the happiest birthday to me ever my ❤️" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Queens Court is streaming now in full on Peacock.