Toni Braxton Admits She Was Stunned by Sister Tamar's Surprise Engagement — and Suspects She Might Elope

The "Un-Break My Heart" singer doesn't think younger sister Tamar Braxton will ask her to perform at her wedding to Jeremy "JR" Robinson, opting instead for a musical act she can "twerk" to

Published on May 1, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Tamar Braxton and Toni Braxton attend the MARCELL VON BERLIN Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Fashion Show on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Toni and Tamar Braxton. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tamar Braxton's engagement to her Queens Court finalist Jeremy "JR" Robinson came as a big surprise to her sister, Toni Braxton.

The "Un-Break My Heart" singer revealed her reaction to Tamar's relationship milestone on Monday's episode of Sherri.

"She called me and said, 'Toni I'm engaged!'" Toni, 55, recalled before sharing her initial reaction of shock. "'To who?! To be what?! To do what?! You're engaged to do what?' And she said, 'No, I got a guy, you're going to love him!'"

The Grammy winner continued, "JR is her guy. And I was like, 'Can I see a picture?' And she was like, 'No, I'm going to surprise you.'"

Toni has since met her 46-year-old sister's future husband. And fortunately for Tamar, Toni only has good things to say about him.

"He's a great guy. He's a really nice guy," she said.

Asked whether she is attending the big day, Toni said: "I don't know what they are doing. I think they might elope!"

Toni also doesn't think she'll be asked to sing at the wedding, joking that Tamar is going to have 21 Savage do the honors. "Tamar be twerking and stuff," she added.

Alongside Evelyn Lozada and Nivea, Tamar joined Peacock's newest dating series, Queens Court, in the hopes of finding love. The Braxton Family Values star eventually got engaged to JR in the show's season 1 finale.

An update at the episode's end revealed that Tamar and JR are still together. They're also in wedding-planning mode.

"I knew I was different than my siblings," she said to her future spouse. "I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single that I ever prayed for as a child."

QUEENS COURT -- "Court Adjourns" Episode 110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tamar Braxton, JR -- (Photo by: Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK)
Tamar Braxton and JR Robinson. Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK

The pair recently celebrated Tamar's 46th birthday together. In commemorating the occasion, JR shared a sweet tribute for Tamar, reading, "Happy birthday to an amazing woman. It's just the beginning of your birthday, but we're gonna have fun in New York and Miami and Atlanta. Here's to 46. Let the fun begin."

Tamar, on the other hand, used the occasion to shout out "the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face."

"It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed. We have six children between the two of us, and they mean EVERYTHING to me. Thank God for them," she wrote on Instagram, referencing her 9-year-old son Logan with ex-husband Vincent Herbert as well as JR's five kids from past relationships. "We are blessed And drama free. Thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancé @rarebreednola the happiest birthday to me ever my ❤️"

Queens Court is streaming now in full on Peacock.

