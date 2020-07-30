Toni Braxton Says 'Family Is Everything' After Sister Tamar’s Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton was hospitalized on July 16 after being found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel

Toni Braxton is reflecting on the importance of family following her sister Tamar's recent hospitalization.

On Wednesday, the "Un-Break My Heart" singer broke her silence amid Tamar's health scare by posting a picture surrounded by her family on Instagram.

In the shot, Toni is front and center while all of her sisters, including Tamar, pose next to her.

"Family is everything! Especially sisters!" the artist, 52, captioned the photo.

Toni's heartwarming post was quickly flooded with comments of well wishes and prayers for Tamar, 43, and her family.

One of the Braxton sisters, Trina, shared her love for the post and left a string of heart emojis.

"Praying for you and your family. Hope you are all doing okay. Love you!" one user wrote, while another added, "Praying for the fam❤️."

On July 16, Tamar was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. According to The Blast, the singer and reality TV personality was found by her boyfriend, David Adefeso.

Last week, Adefeso told The Blast that Tamar is currently receiving the "best available medical attention" to "strengthen her mental health."

"This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression," he said. "Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment."

"Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans," he continued. "Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar's privacy, and her family's privacy, during this important time of healing."

Image zoom David Adefeso and Tamar Braxton Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

A representative for Braxton told PEOPLE on July 21 that the Braxton Family Values star had been "transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment." The rep added, "The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people."

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. on July 16 at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson said that the individual was transported to the hospital.

Braxton and Adefeso's show Coupled & Quarantined, which they livestream on YouTube, did not air as planned that night. Instead, the channel posted a video statement announcing that the show had been postponed as Braxton was "under the weather and not feeling well."

On Tuesday, WE tv said in a statement to PEOPLE that the premiere of the star's docuseries, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, has been pushed back to Sep. 10 in light of Braxton's recent hospitalization.

"Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being," the statement read. "Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career."