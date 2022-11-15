Entertainment TV Tommy Dorfman and Ex Peter Zurkuhlen Agree to Divorce Terms 9 Months After Filing Zurkuhlen filed for divorce in February, months after the 13 Reasons Why alum came out as transgender By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 04:03 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty, Cindy Ord/Getty Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen have agreed to the terms of their divorce. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that a stipulated judgment of dissolution has been filed, requesting that the court deem the marriage "terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons." The filing also notes that "irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties that have led to the irreparable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife." Under the proposed terms of the divorce judgment, neither party will be required to pay spousal support. However, the legal papers feature a breakdown of Dorfman and Zurkuhlen's property division, including physical property and bank accounts. Dorfman, 30, and Zurkuhlen, 34, met through a mutual friend in 2005. The former couple got engaged in 2015 and later wed in Portland, Maine, in 2016. Tommy Dorfman Credits Her Family for 'Accepting' Her and Inspiring Her to Be 'Gender Creative' In July 2021, the 13 Reasons Why alum came out as transgender in an interview published by TIME, revealing that she had "been privately identifying and living as a woman" for a year now. "It's funny to think about coming out, because I haven't gone anywhere," she previously shared. "I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out." She added, "Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy." KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty At the time, Zurkuhlen penned a sweet message in support of Dorfman. "So much love. You are gorgeous and you are fully you," he wrote, per a screenshot captured by Just Jared. "Proud of you, T." Tommy Dorfman and Husband Peter Zurkuhlen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage Zurkuhlen later filed for divorce in February, marking the end of the pair's five-year marriage. The exes' date of separation is listed as June 1, 2021 — a month before Dorfman announced she's a woman. In August, Dorfman revealed on Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast that she is engaged to a woman. While she didn't disclose her fiancée's identity, Dorfman said she's "just a gay girl." "I fell in love with someone who doesn't fetishize me," she said of her partner. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Dorfman also shared that her partner helps give her estrogen shots and has consulted the star on how to administer it from a distance. "My fiancée, she knew how, so she did it for me the first time," Dorfman shared. "Then she was out of town and we FaceTimed and she walked me through it."