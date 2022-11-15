Tommy Dorfman and Ex Peter Zurkuhlen Agree to Divorce Terms 9 Months After Filing

Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen have agreed to the terms of their divorce.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that a stipulated judgment of dissolution has been filed, requesting that the court deem the marriage "terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons." The filing also notes that "irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties that have led to the irreparable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."

Under the proposed terms of the divorce judgment, neither party will be required to pay spousal support. However, the legal papers feature a breakdown of Dorfman and Zurkuhlen's property division, including physical property and bank accounts.

Dorfman, 30, and Zurkuhlen, 34, met through a mutual friend in 2005. The former couple got engaged in 2015 and later wed in Portland, Maine, in 2016.

In July 2021, the 13 Reasons Why alum came out as transgender in an interview published by TIME, revealing that she had "been privately identifying and living as a woman" for a year now.

"It's funny to think about coming out, because I haven't gone anywhere," she previously shared. "I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out."

She added, "Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."

At the time, Zurkuhlen penned a sweet message in support of Dorfman.

"So much love. You are gorgeous and you are fully you," he wrote, per a screenshot captured by Just Jared. "Proud of you, T."

Zurkuhlen later filed for divorce in February, marking the end of the pair's five-year marriage. The exes' date of separation is listed as June 1, 2021 — a month before Dorfman announced she's a woman.

In August, Dorfman revealed on Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast that she is engaged to a woman. While she didn't disclose her fiancée's identity, Dorfman said she's "just a gay girl."

"I fell in love with someone who doesn't fetishize me," she said of her partner.

Dorfman also shared that her partner helps give her estrogen shots and has consulted the star on how to administer it from a distance.

"My fiancée, she knew how, so she did it for me the first time," Dorfman shared. "Then she was out of town and we FaceTimed and she walked me through it."