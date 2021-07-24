Tommy Dorfman's Husband Expresses 'So Much Love' for Partner After She Came Out as Trans Woman

Tommy Dorfman's husband Peter Zurkuhlen outpoured his affection after his partner publicly came out as a transgender woman.

The 13 Reasons Why star, 29, opened up about her journey on Thursday in a Time profile.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zurkuhlen re-posted one of Dorfman's photos from the interview, voicing how proud he is for the actress.

"So much love. You are gorgeous and you are fully you," he wrote, per a screenshot obtained by Just Jared.

Zurkulen added, "Proud of you, T," along with a purple heart emoji.

In Dorfman's "reintroduction" story, she touched on how she and her partner have been working to redefine their marriage.

"It's wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I'm 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different," she began. "I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man."

The Insatiable alum explained, "I love him so much, but we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man."

"So we've had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying," she shared.

Dorfman revealed in the interview for Time that she's been "privately identifying and living as a woman—a trans woman" for the past year.

The actress said she doesn't view this as a "coming out" but rather said, "I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically."

"Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out," she added. "Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."

Dorfman, who has been documenting her changes in style and appearance for several months on Instagram, says she felt the need to publicly address her gender identity in order to maintain control of her own narrative.

"I've been living in this other version of coming out where I don't feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it. But I recognize that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like?" she said. "So I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead — one that shows a body living in a more fluid space. However, I've learned as a public-facing person that my refusal to clarify can strip me of the freedom to control my own narrative. With this medical transition, there has been discourse about my body, and it began to feel overwhelming."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dorfman also clarified that she has no plans to change her name as she is "named after my mom's brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying."