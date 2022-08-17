Tommy Dorfman Engaged After Divorce from Peter Zurkuhlen: 'Very Affirming'

Tommy Dorfman is engaged!

The 13 Reasons Why alum announced her engagement to "the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life" with during an episode of Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast. In the conversation, Dorfman, 30, didn't reveal the identity of her partner, saying only that she's "just a gay girl."

Dorfman also disclosed that her fiancée is an Aries before speaking of her best characteristics. "I fell in love with someone who doesn't fetishize me," Dorfman said of the relationship with her fiancée and of the pressure of being a trans woman in the dating world.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The actress also said her partner helps give her estrogen shots — and even consults Dorfman on medication administration from a distance. "My fiancée, she knew how, so she did it for me the first time," Dorfman shared. "Then she was out of town and we FaceTimed and she walked me through it."

The news of Dorfman's new relationship comes after her 2021 divorce from Peter Zurkuhlen. The pair were married since 2016, and Zurkuhlen filed for divorce from Dorfman in early 2022, six months after she announced her transition in a July 2021 conversation with TIME. Dorfman later revealed that the pair were better off as friends — and told Bilson after the split, she decided to date women.

"I knew I was interested in women in a way that I hadn't really been aware of since high school," she continued. "I had this unresolved, unexplored thing. I was like, 'This is the year that I'm gonna go on some dates with girls and feel that out again, and not feel ashamed about it.'"

In her chat with Bilson, Dorfman added that her fiancée being the first women she's been with in "a very long time."

"It's very affirming," she continued. "It's very safe — also, not safe. Being in love is so scary, so uncomfortable and so painful."