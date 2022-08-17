Tommy Dorfman Engaged After Divorce from Peter Zurkuhlen: 'Very Affirming'

Tommy Dorfman announced her engagement on Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast and shared what inspired her to start dating women

By
Published on August 17, 2022 11:08 AM
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Tommy Dorfman is engaged!

The 13 Reasons Why alum announced her engagement to "the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life" with during an episode of Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast. In the conversation, Dorfman, 30, didn't reveal the identity of her partner, saying only that she's "just a gay girl."

Dorfman also disclosed that her fiancée is an Aries before speaking of her best characteristics. "I fell in love with someone who doesn't fetishize me," Dorfman said of the relationship with her fiancée and of the pressure of being a trans woman in the dating world.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Tommy Dorfman is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The actress also said her partner helps give her estrogen shots — and even consults Dorfman on medication administration from a distance. "My fiancée, she knew how, so she did it for me the first time," Dorfman shared. "Then she was out of town and we FaceTimed and she walked me through it."

The news of Dorfman's new relationship comes after her 2021 divorce from Peter Zurkuhlen. The pair were married since 2016, and Zurkuhlen filed for divorce from Dorfman in early 2022, six months after she announced her transition in a July 2021 conversation with TIME. Dorfman later revealed that the pair were better off as friends — and told Bilson after the split, she decided to date women.

"I knew I was interested in women in a way that I hadn't really been aware of since high school," she continued. "I had this unresolved, unexplored thing. I was like, 'This is the year that I'm gonna go on some dates with girls and feel that out again, and not feel ashamed about it.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her chat with Bilson, Dorfman added that her fiancée being the first women she's been with in "a very long time."

"It's very affirming," she continued. "It's very safe — also, not safe. Being in love is so scary, so uncomfortable and so painful."

Related Articles
TAYSHIA ADAMS, ZAC C.
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Relationship Timeline
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Relationship Timeline
Peter Zurkuhlen; Tommy Dorfman
Tommy Dorfman and Husband Peter Zurkuhlen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage
Meghan King Edmonds attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
'RHOC' 's Meghan King Learned Not to Post About Her Relationships Online After 'Whirlwind Marriage and Annulment'
Tommy Dorfman attends the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 06, 2022 in New York City.
Tommy Dorfman Credits Her Family for 'Accepting' Her and Inspiring Her to Be 'Gender Creative'
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2022
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson Addresses Romance with Bill Hader After Calling Their Split 'Harder Than Childbirth'
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Anna Faris (L) and Chris Pratt at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA April 19th, 2017
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Relationship: A Look Back
Tommy Dorfman, Lena Dunham
Tommy Dorfman 'Grateful' to Lena Dunham for First Role After Reintroduction as a Trans Woman
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson Reveals How She Helps Daughter, 7, Calm Down from Nightmares: 'Real Accomplishment'
SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' Relationship Timeline
Bekah Martinez/Instagram
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Spills All the Details on Her Heart-Shaped Engagement Ring
Meghan King, Cuffe Biden Owens
Meghan King Says She 'Learned Some Big Lessons' as Marriage to Cuffe Owens Is Officially Annulled
Card Placeholder Image
Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is 'Still Planning' to Propose Despite Their Recent Engagement
Katie Maloney Schwartz
Katie Maloney Wanted to 'Take Control of the Narrative' with Tom Schwartz Divorce Filing