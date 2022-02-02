Tommy Dorfman and Husband Peter Zurkuhlen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

After publicly coming out as transgender last summer, Tommy Dorfman said she and her husband chose to "redefine our relationship as friends"

Tommy Dorfman and her husband, Peter Zurkuhlen, are going their separate ways.

Zurkuhlen, 33, filed for divorce from Dorfman, 29, in a Los Angeles court Tuesday, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 13 Reasons Why Star and Zurkuhlen are divorcing after over five years of marriage. Dorfman and her husband first met through a mutual friend in 2005, according to TMZ. After getting engaged in 2015, they wed in Portland, Maine in 2016.

Peter Zurkuhlen; Tommy Dorfman Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Dorfman came out as transgender in a July Time magazine profile after "privately identifying and living as a woman" for a year prior. At the time, she explained how her transition had changed her relationship with her husband.

"Personally, it's wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I'm 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different," Dorfman told Time.

She explained, "I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man."

"So we've had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends," she said. "Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying."

Tommy Dorfman attends the CHANEL party to celebrate the debut of CHANEL N°5 In the Stars at Rockefeller Center on November 05, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Shortly after the Time profile was published, Zurkuhlen publicly expressed support for Dorfman on Instagram, where he re-posted a photo from Dorfman's Time photoshoot.

Zurkuhlen captioned the image, "So much love. You are gorgeous and you are fully you," per a screenshot obtained by Just Jared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dorfman opened up about life since publicly coming out as transgender in an August InStyle cover story. At the time, she told the magazine she had "never felt better."

"I just switched my hormones, and I've never felt better in my life. I spent 28 years of my life suicidal and depressed and recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction. I don't think I've ever been genuinely happy until this past year," Dorfman said.