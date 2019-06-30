Tomi Lahren Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Fricke: 'I Guess You're Stuck with Me'

Image zoom Brandon Fricke, Tomi Lahren Tomi Lahren/Instagram

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren is set to tie the knot.

The Fox Nation host, 26, announced her engagement to boyfriend Brandon Fricke on Sunday, sharing a photo of her new diamond ring on Instagram in a smiling selfie.

“I love you more and those are my Final Thoughts and you are my forever. 6/29/19 #iloveyou #teamTomi #foreverandalways,” she captioned the post.

Lahren included three photos from the proposal, including one of her kissing her new fiancé, 30, with the New York City skyline in the background.

The couple had been spending time in the Big Apple, with Lahren saying in a video Saturday they’d tried to make their way through Central Park, but had given in to the soaring temperatures, and taken refuge in a restaurant to eat chips and guacamole instead.

The bride-to-be later shared several romantic photos of the pair smiling outside on what appeared to be a bridge.

“I guess you’re stuck with me @bfricketion,” she wrote atop a boomerang video that featured her holding up her engagement ring.

Fricke, meanwhile, shared a photo of Lahren showing off her ring to Instagram, writing, “I think it’s safe to say NYC was a success! She said yes!”

The Never Play Dead author and Fricke, a former college football player for Central Michigan University who, according to his LinkedIn profile, now works as an NFL contract advisor, have been linked since June 2018.

Fricke wrote on Instagram in March that he first sent her a direct message on the social media platform in March 2017 urging her to “stay strong” after she was criticized by Glenn Beck. He also invited Lahren to dinner, though she never responded.

Fricke said that the two eventually met in person nine months later and he “made the most out of that chance opportunity.”

“Here we are two years later after that DM and she is my real life #WCW in all honesty I feel like a total loser for ever sending her that DM because really knowing Tomi it was never a question that she wasn’t going to stay strong, stay true to herself, and never apologize for being right,” he wrote. “Your strength and perseverance are an inspiration to me everyday. ❤️”

Lahren, meanwhile, celebrated his 30th birthday in March, writing on Instagram, “I can’t wait to grow old with you and I’m glad you’ll always have a head start. I’ll be sure to remind you, daily. Xoxo.”