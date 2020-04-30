Tomi Lahren Calls Off Engagement to Fiancé Brandon Fricke: 'We Are Still Best Friends'

Tomi Lahren has called off her engagement to fiancé Brandon Fricke.

"It just wasn't in the cards," Lahren, 27, tells PEOPLE.

Despite the split, which was first reported by the Daily Mail, the Fox Nation host says, "We are still best friends."

Lahren was last pictured wearing her engagement ring in an Instagram photo on Jan. 1. It was also the last time she posted a photo of herself and Fricke together.

In the shot, Lahren and Fricke are seen smiling together with friends as they rang in the New Year.

"The California tribe. Happy New Year. Xoxo. #TeamTomi #NYE #2020," Lahren captioned the post.

Lahren announced her engagement to Fricke back in June 2019, sharing a photo of her sparkler on Instagram in a smiling selfie.

“I love you more and those are my Final Thoughts and you are my forever. 6/29/19 #iloveyou #teamTomi #foreverandalways,” she captioned the post.

Lahren included three photos from the proposal, including one of her kissing Fricke with the New York City skyline in the background.

The couple had been spending time in the Big Apple, with Lahren saying in a video they’d tried to make their way through Central Park, but had given in to the soaring temperatures and taken refuge in a restaurant to eat chips and guacamole instead.

Lahren later shared several romantic photos of the pair smiling outside on what appeared to be a bridge.

“I guess you’re stuck with me @bfricketion,” she wrote atop a boomerang video that featured her holding up her engagement ring.

Fricke, meanwhile, shared a photo of Lahren showing off her ring to Instagram, writing, “I think it’s safe to say NYC was a success! She said yes!”

The Never Play Dead author and Fricke, a former college football player for Central Michigan University who, according to his LinkedIn profile, now works as an NFL contract advisor, had been romantically linked since June 2018.

Fricke wrote on Instagram in March 2019 that he first sent her a direct message on the social media platform in March 2017, urging her to “stay strong” after she was criticized by Glenn Beck. He also invited Lahren to dinner, though she never responded.

Fricke said the two eventually met in person nine months later and he “made the most out of that chance opportunity.”