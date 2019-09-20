Superman Trio! Tom Welling Joins Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh for Arrowverse Crossover

Image zoom Robert Falconer/The CW; Jack Rowand/The CW; David James/Warner Bros.

Tom Welling might finally get to wear a Superman suit again nearly 10 years after Smallville signed off the air.

Welling, 42, is reprising his role as Clark Kent/Superman for an Arrowverse crossover of epic proportions, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Also joining him in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover? Fellow Superman actors Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh will both star as the Man of Steel from different timeframes, according to the outlet.

Hoechlin, 32, already plays Superman on the CW’s Supergirl, while Routh, 39, is Ray Palmer/The Atom on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Routh also played Clark Kent in 2006’s Superman Returns.

Welling’s addition will show fans what happened to his character almost a decade after Smallville, EW reported.

RELATED: Tom Welling to Reprise Smallville Superman Role for Massive Arrowverse Crossover

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville,” Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it.”

Image zoom Erica Durance is also reprising her role as Lois Lane in the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths Everett Collection

He continued, “So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

Welling won’t be the sole Smallville star to return — his costar Erica Durance is reprising her role as Lois Lane as well, EW reported.

RELATED: Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk Have an Epic Smallville Reunion

Durance also has a role in Supergirl playing Alura Zor-El.

The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover will bring together the complete Arrowverse — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and the new series, Batwoman.

The event will be a five-episode arc, with three episodes airing Dec. 8, 9 and 10, and the final two airing on Jan. 14.