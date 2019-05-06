Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk Have an Epic Smallville Reunion

It’s the Smallville reunion fans have been waiting for!

Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk reunited at the Fan Expo Dallas 2019 event over the weekend, eight years after hit show’s finale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rosenbaum, who starred as Lex Luther on the series, shared a video of the trio smiling as fans cheered them on in the background.

“Thanks Dallas. Your generosity blew us away. @fanexpodallas @tomwelling @mskristinlkreuk #smallville #reunion #lucky #fortunate #blessed #love #dallas,” Rosenbaum wrote.

Kreuk, 36, also posted the video to her own account, writing, “Thank you, Dallas!! And thank you Michael for getting me to join you guys.”

Kreuk played Lana Lang, a love interest for both Rosenbaum’s Luther and Welling’s Clark Kent.

Ahead of the trio’s appearance at the Fan Expo, Kreuk posted a hilarious throwback photo of the group from their early days on the show.

“Flashback!! In honor of Dallas,” she wrote. “The most nonsensical promo photo ever. These people are babies.”

Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The Superman origin series ran for 10 seasons from 2001-2011. The cast has remained friendly over the years. In March, Welling, Rosenbaum and fellow former co-stars John Glover (Lionel Luthor), and Laura Vandervoort (Supergirl), reunited at the Wizard World Cleveland convention.

Alison Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan, has had a more controversial path since the show ended. Last month, she pleaded guilty charges related to her involvement with a Nxivm, a self-help group described as having a secret society of “masters” and sexually subservient “slaves” within it.