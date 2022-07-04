Tom Sturridge and Sienna Miller, who share daughter Marlowe, 9, split in 2015 after four years together

Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung Kiss While Sitting By His Ex Sienna Miller at Wimbledon

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge are showing just how close ex-couples can be.

The one-time daters attended Wimbledon 2022 in London, Sunday, with Miller accompanied by boyfriend Oli Green and Sturridge joined by model and TV presenter Alexa Chung.

In photos of the group's joint appearance, the 36-year-old Sandman actor was pictured kissing Chung, 38, as they sat behind Miller and her new beau. His ex, meanwhile, was also photographed locking lips with Green.

The Anatomy of a Scandal actress, 40, first began dating Sturridge in 2011. The pair also welcomed daughter Marlowe, now 9, in 2012 and eventually got engaged.

After four years together, however, Miller and Sturridge's split was confirmed in 2015.

Tom Sturridge, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller attend Day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Miller opened up about the breakup two years later, telling Harper's Bazaar that the pair "still love each other."

"I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it's not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person," Miller said in 2017. "We don't live together, as has been reported recently, but we do half the time. Everybody will stay over or we'll all go on holiday and that's because we genuinely want to be around each other."

She continued, "It's great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends. He's definitely my best friend in the entire world."

Miller later told Elle that after the pair's split, she veered away from dating for close to nine months.

"It was about the first time in my life I'd ever been single," she said in 2019. "It was fine. I really like my own company. I quite like being independent. But the dating thing, which I tried a couple of times? That I don't envy. I went on a couple of dates with people that I was set up with and… y'know…"

Miller was first spotted with Green, 25, earlier this year.