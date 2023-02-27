Tom Selleck Welcomes Back Former 'Magnum P.I.' Costar Larry Manetti for Reunion on 'Blue Bloods'

Selleck and his former Magnum P. I. costar, Larry Manetti, shared the screen on the popular CBS crime drama from December 1980 to May 1988

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 07:38 PM
Tom Selleck Welcomes Back Old Magnum P.I. Costar for Reunion on Blue Bloods
Photo: Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

Tom Selleck is reuniting with an old friend!

The 78-year-old Hollywood veteran — who stars as New York Police Commissioner and family patriarch Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods — will share the screen again with his former Magnum P. I. costar Larry Manetti on an upcoming episode of the beloved CBS family drama series.

Selleck's Blue Bloods costar, Donnie Wahlberg, announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Monday, where he also shared a group snap of the cast.

"#MagnumMonday!" Wahlberg, 53, wrote. "It's a mini Magnum PI reunion on the set of #BlueBloods this week, with guest star Larry Manetti & Tom Selleck — together again."

"Wishing the late greats Roger E Mosley & John Hillerman could be here, too. 🙏🏼❤️🕊️ #Legends #MagnumPI #BlueBloods #Family," he continued, referencing the show's other two original stars, who died in August 2022 and November 2017, respectively.

In the sweet pic, the longtime actors are seen smiling together alongside current members of the Blue Bloods cast, including Bridget Moynahan, Andrew Terraciano, Will Estes, and Vanessa Ray.

The upcoming episode will be the first onscreen reunion for the dynamic duo, who starred alongside one another on the CBS popular crime drama that ran for eight seasons from December 1980 to May 1988.

In the crime series, Manetti, 75, starred as Orville "Rick" Wright, while Selleck played the titular role of private investigator Thomas Magnum.

HONOLULU - JANUARY 1: Pictured from left is Larry Manetti (as Orville 'Rick' Wright), Tom Selleck (as Magnum) in the CBS television series, MAGNUM PI. HONOLULU - JANUARY 1: Pictured from left is Roger E. Mosley (as Theodore 'TC' Calvin), Tom Selleck (as Magnum) in the CBS television series, MAGNUM PI. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
Larry Manetti (as Orville 'Rick' Wright) and Tom Selleck (as Magnum) in Magnum P.I. CBS/Getty

While the show brought both actors much success, Selleck ultimately left the show to start a quieter life.

"I knew intellectually what it would mean in terms of being a public person, but until you've lived it, there's no way to understand it," he explained to PEOPLE in 2020. "I had a feeling of, 'I don't think I'm cut out for this.'"

Expressing his passion for the show, he continued, "I quit Magnum, not because I didn't like it or I was tired of it. I was tired from it. And I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn't have one."

blue bloods
Tom Selleck in Blue Bloods. Heather Wines/CBS

After returning to acting only a few years later, he's shared that he doesn't believe "there is an endpoint" for his current CBS series, which is currently on its 13th season.

"I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older," he expressed while talking to PEOPLE on the eve of the show's tenth season finale.

Continued Selleck: "There is an evolution. It started out as a character-driven show, and it's even more than that now. When you get to a point like this, and we certainly had it on [Magnum P.I.], the audience is really inside the main characters' heads."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Related Articles
Actor Jay Hernandez attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City.
Jay Hernandez Jokes About Not Wanting to Do 'Magnum P.I.' When He's 'Geriatric': 'The Ferrari Is So Low'
“Close To Home” Episode 420 -- Pictured: (l-r) Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins and Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum
'Magnum P.I.' 's Jay Hernandez Says 'We Don't Know' If Higgins and Magnum Are Endgame but 'It's Pretty Exciting'
Amy Poehler and Adam Scott speak onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Poehler and Adam Scott Have a' Parks and Recreation' Reunion at the 2023 SAG Awards
29905_041-1.jpg
The Cast of 'Sister, Sister:' Where Are They Now?
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Our Favorite (Underrated!) Black-Led TV Shows
GREY’S ANATOMY - “I’ll Follow the Sun” - On Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan, the doctors plan a goodbye surprise and Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. The interns compete to scrub in on a groundbreaking procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. THURSDAY, FEB. 23 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO
'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Pay Tribute to 'Iconic' Ellen Pompeo Ahead of Meredith Grey's Farewell Episode
Richard Belzer PaleyLive NY Presents - 'Homicide Life on the Street: A Reunion'
Revisit Richard Belzer's Heartwarming 'Parting Scene' on 'Law & Order: SVU'
Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Lynn Spears Teases 'New Era' of 'Zoey 101' with 'Magical' Behind-the-Scenes Pics from 'Zoey 102' Set
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He Hasn't 'Heard Anything' About Reprising His 'Zoey 101' Role in Upcoming Film
Magnum P.I.
NBC Picks Up 'Magnum P.I.' for Two More Seasons After CBS Cancellation: 'We Did It!'
ted danson
Ted Danson's Life in Photos
THAT '70S SHOW, Danny Masterson, 1998-2006.
How Does 'That '90s Show' Explain Danny Masterson's Absence? What to Know
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MARCH 05: Actor Roger Mosley arrives at The Ernest Borgnine Pre-Oscar Party at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 5, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Roger E. Mosley, TV and Film Actor Known for His Role on 'Magnum P.I.', Dead at 83: 'Rest Easy'
the wonder years
'The'' Wonder Years' Cast: Where Are They Now?
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?
Golden Girls
An Unrivaled TV Queen: See Betty White's Most Iconic Television Roles Through the Years