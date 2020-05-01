"I love them all," says Tom Selleck of his Blue Bloods costars

Tom Selleck on the Future of Blue Bloods: 'I Don't Think There Is an End Point'

Blue Bloods is wrapping up its tenth season, but star Tom Selleck says the beloved CBS family drama series could be around for a long time yet.

“I don’t think there is an end point,” Selleck, 75, who plays law enforcement family patriarch Frank Reagan, tells PEOPLE. “I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older.”

Continues the Hollywood veteran: “There is an evolution. It started out as a character-driven show and it’s even more than that now. When you get to a point like this, and we certainly had it on [Magnum P.I.], the audience is really inside the main characters’ heads,” Selleck says, referencing the 1980s series that made him a star.

And Selleck says he’s long felt a “kinship” to his onscreen family, including Bridget Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes. “I love them all,” says Selleck. “We’re all friends.”

Which is a refreshing change of pace, considering some of the series Selleck had worked on in the past.

“I’ve guested on quite a few shows that weren’t always fun,” he says. “There were tensions and egos and civil wars going on, and I said to myself, if I ever get a show, I’m not going to let that happen.”

And there are plenty of lighthearted moments on the show, which ceased production early due to concerns over COVID-19.

“Our dinner party scenes are like a reunion of friends,” Selleck says. “Sometimes it’s hard for the directors to get us to concentrate. We do the work, and we do it well, but we’re also screwing around and kidding each other and catching up. What we have is truly a blessing.”

The Blue Bloods season 10 finale airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.