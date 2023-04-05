Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Told Him He Was 'in Love' with Raquel Leviss in January: 'She's His Heroin'

Schwartz told WWHL host Andy Cohen that he learned in August about a "one-night stand" between Sandoval and Leviss that ultimately ended his friend's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 5, 2023 11:02 PM
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

Tom Schwartz was bracingly real about his Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss during a sit-down with Andy Cohen on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live.

"Tom was having a midlife crisis," the 40-year-old Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner said bluntly.

"I learned in late August about the affair, the one-night stand — allegedly," he said, later adding that "there was a lot of grey area there" as to how deep the infidelity ran.

He added, "From my point of view, it had become an emotional affair, which is still inappropriate."

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Cohen, 54, noted that at the Vanderpump Rules reunion filming late last month, Schwartz claimed he didn't know about the affair until early this year.

Schwartz explained, "In January, Tom came to me … and he told me that was in love with Raquel. I was flabbergasted."

Somewhere along the way, Schwartz acknowledged that his friend's cheating had become "kind of an open secret. After that, Tom got flagrant — he was brazen." Saying the relationship "was a release for him," Schwartz also confirmed rumors about a boys' trip onto which Sandoval, 40, "smuggled" Leviss, 28.

Tom Sandoval attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BravoCon - Season 2022
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty (2)

As for why he didn't tell Madix, 37, about the affair, Schwartz claimed he was "being fed a narrative that [Tom] was breaking up with Ariana. That he was not happy, not healthy."

He continued, "He did a good job of placating me. ... He told me he had a game plan, he was going to do the right thing — and then he kept procrastinating."

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the "Vanderpump Rules" Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When Cohen asked if Schwartz was also angry with Leviss, he admitted, "I'm more upset with Sandoval because he took advantage of my kindness. And he put a lot of people, not just myself, in situations where he compromised our integrity."

Raquel, he said, has become "his heroin. He's addicted. He's infatuated. ... He got lost in the sauce."

"Is he still lost in the sauce?" asked Cohen.

Schwartz affirmed, "I think he is."

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Schwartz's fellow WWHL guest John Owen Lowe, the son of Rob Lowe who co-created Netflix's Unstable with his dad, asked Schwartz is he had been too complacent while knowing about his friend's infidelity.

"Yes, admitted Schwartz. "By necessity, though. I was going through some real-life, high-stakes stuff. I was in the middle of a divorce, I was going bankrupt, my dad almost died, my brother got cancer…."

"I'm not morally bankrupt," he insisted. "I was consumed in my own little world. And maybe I should have been more proactive about it. In my defense, I did tell Tom exactly what he needed to do. He agreed, and then he didn't do it."

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Nicole Weingart/Bravo (3)

Nearly three weeks after the VPR reunion filming, Schwartz said Sandoval is "in shock … he's like a shell of himself. He's not realizing the impact this has on other ventures — his business, his band, first and foremost Ariana. ... It's bad, man."

Reflecting on the "very loud, very enraged" castmates Sandoval had to confront on March 23, Schwartz recalled, "I have never seen such a ruthless denunciation of two human beings in my life. Ariana had a fire in her. I mean, she eviscerated those two. I didn't know she had it in her. I've never seen anything like it in my life. Tom [got more heat], for sure. Raquel took some blows, but, yeah, Tom got just eviscerated."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix Confronts 'Stranger' Tom Sandoval After Split and Says She Wants Him 'to Die'

Schwartz did make a point to clarify, "I'm not trying to evoke any sympathy for Tom, he knows what he did was disgusting. He knows he could not have handled that affair any worse."

Asked by Cohen to share his parting thoughts, Schwartz said, "Tom, I know the whole world hates you, but I'm not gonna abandon you, old buddy. I'm not gonna abandon you."

Speaking to fans, he added, "[Tom] knows he's a monster for what he did. If you see him, give him a hug. Maybe he doesn't deserve it, but give him a huge. He's down bad."

Schwartz told TMZ in mid-March that Sandoval had been doing "OK" after Madix and the world found out about his affair with Leviss.

"I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so, that he's a piece of s---. And to some extent, maybe he is," Schwartz said. "But he knows he f---ed up, and the whole thing is just really sad."

Five days after that, Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney said on WWHL that if she found out Schwartz had been covering up Sandoval's affair, she "would light him on fire."

Ariana Madix (L) and Katie Maloney attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BravoCon - Season 2022
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Brags to Schwartz That He and Ariana 'Check Girls Out All the Time — and Guys'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Tom Sandoval arrives at his Single Release Party and Screening at Tom Tom on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Look to a 'New Chapter' After Affair Was 'Emotional Way Before It Was Physical'
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval's Ex-BFF Says He '100%' Cheated Before Raquel Leviss Affair: 'Does It Matter If It's 1 or 10?'
Jax Taylor attends the House Of Sillage Holiday Boutique Launch event at House of Sillage on November 01, 2018 in Costa Mesa, California., Tom Sandoval attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022.
Jax Taylor Calls Tom Sandoval 'Very Selfish' for Raquel Leviss Affair: 'There's Just No Empathy There'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Denies Threesome with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Says Tom Schwartz Kiss 'Wasn't a Cover-Up'
Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Teases 'Confrontational' 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion: 'Nothing Was Unsaid'
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Ariana Madix 'Plans on Keeping' Dog She Shared with Tom Sandoval After Cheating Scandal: Sources
Scheana Shay Commits to Staying 100 Yards from Raquel Leviss at Vanderpump Rules Reunion Film
Scheana Shay Must Stay 100 Yards from Raquel Leviss — Here's How the 'VPR' Reunion Filming Could Work
Garcelle Beauvais, oliver saunders, Raquel Leviss
Garcelle Beauvais Says She Was Watching 'Through My Fingers' as Son Oliver Stumbled into 'VPR' 's Scandoval
Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Raquel 'Is on Fire' Adding to Her 'Roster' Before Wedding Hookup with Schwartz
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval Refinanced the L.A. Home He Shares with Ex Ariana Madix Before Cheating Scandal
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Comments on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 21: Television personality Oliver Saunders attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Fling Oliver Saunders Defends Her 'Mistake' of Getting Tangled Up in Tom Sandoval Affair
Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party; It's Not Me It's You Hoodie
Ariana Madix Releases 'Cooler Than You' Merch Amid Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ariana Madix Is 'So Strong' After Tom Sandoval Split: 'She Just Has This Crazy Sense of Empowerment'