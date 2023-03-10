Tom Schwartz Once Said Tom Sandoval 'Steamrolled' Him into Kissing Raquel Leviss: 'Guilty by Association'

Tom Schwartz previously commented on Tom Sandoval's role in his hookup with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

Before Sandoval and Leviss's allegedly months-long affair was recently revealed, Schwartz joked about how Sandoval "steamrolled" him into kissing Leviss.

"I'm guilty by association," Schwartz, 40, told ET Canada of his kiss with Leviss, 28, at the show's season 10 premiere event. "Oh, my God. [Sandoval] made me do it. I didn't want to do it. He's like, 'If you don't do it, you're a wussy.' He steamrolled me."

Sandoval, on the other hand, said he was "stoked" about the pair's on-screen smooch, which occurred shortly after Schwartz's divorce from Katie Maloney.

"I thought it was fun," Sandoval, 39, said in response. "They went behind this little greenery wall, and I went and cracked two beers and handed it to them."

Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

Schwartz previously garnered headlines after news of his hookup with Leviss during the filming of the Bravo hit's 10th season was revealed. The on-screen kiss occurred while the pair attended costar Scheana Shay's August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies.

And while the scene in question has yet to air, Schwartz and Leviss's kiss — as well as the dramatic aftermath — was teased in the season 10 trailer. Fans have also seen the duo hint at their attraction to one another on screen.

JC Olivera/Getty (2)

However, Sandoval also had a romantic connection with Leviss. His affair with the former pageant queen was revealed as the cause of his split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Breaking her silence on the affair news, Leviss said she's "not a victim" and "there is no excuse" for what she did.

"I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she continued in a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Araya Doheny/Getty

Later addressing the status of her relationship with Sandoval, Leviss told PEOPLE: "My feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship."

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones," she added. "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Sandoval also apologized to Madix, saying he was "selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

"No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," he continued. "I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Madix has yet to publicly address the affair and subsequent breakup.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.