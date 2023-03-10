Tom Schwartz Once Said Tom Sandoval 'Steamrolled' Him into Kissing Raquel Leviss: 'Guilty by Association'

"He's like, 'If you don't do it, you're a wussy,'" Sandoval's Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner joked at Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere 

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 11:59 AM

Tom Schwartz previously commented on Tom Sandoval's role in his hookup with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

Before Sandoval and Leviss's allegedly months-long affair was recently revealed, Schwartz joked about how Sandoval "steamrolled" him into kissing Leviss.

"I'm guilty by association," Schwartz, 40, told ET Canada of his kiss with Leviss, 28, at the show's season 10 premiere event. "Oh, my God. [Sandoval] made me do it. I didn't want to do it. He's like, 'If you don't do it, you're a wussy.' He steamrolled me."

Sandoval, on the other hand, said he was "stoked" about the pair's on-screen smooch, which occurred shortly after Schwartz's divorce from Katie Maloney.

"I thought it was fun," Sandoval, 39, said in response. "They went behind this little greenery wall, and I went and cracked two beers and handed it to them."

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

Schwartz previously garnered headlines after news of his hookup with Leviss during the filming of the Bravo hit's 10th season was revealed. The on-screen kiss occurred while the pair attended costar Scheana Shay's August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies.

And while the scene in question has yet to air, Schwartz and Leviss's kiss — as well as the dramatic aftermath — was teased in the season 10 trailer. Fans have also seen the duo hint at their attraction to one another on screen.

Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
JC Olivera/Getty (2)

However, Sandoval also had a romantic connection with Leviss. His affair with the former pageant queen was revealed as the cause of his split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Breaking her silence on the affair news, Leviss said she's "not a victim" and "there is no excuse" for what she did.

"I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she continued in a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."

Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Araya Doheny/Getty

Later addressing the status of her relationship with Sandoval, Leviss told PEOPLE: "My feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship."

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones," she added. "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Sandoval also apologized to Madix, saying he was "selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

"No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," he continued. "I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Madix has yet to publicly address the affair and subsequent breakup.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Gushed About Tom Sandoval Before Their Affair Was Exposed: 'He's So in Touch with Himself'
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Reveals Status of Tom Sandoval Relationship: 'I Care About Tom' but 'I Need Time to Heal'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix After Affair: 'I Was Selfish and Made Reckless Decisions'
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show
Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer: Katie Maloney Calls Ex Tom Schwartz a 'Pathetic Loser' After Raquel Leviss Kiss
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Affair: 'I Am Not a Victim'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair Has Been Going on for 6 Months; Ariana Madix 'Devastated': Sources
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
How Ariana Madix Learned Tom Sandoval Was Cheating on Her with 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Raquel Leviss
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Slam Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Over Alleged Affair Causing Ariana Madix Split
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Doesn't Feel Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Have 'Properly Apologized': Source
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Lisa Vanderpump Thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'Had a Game Plan' with Affair, Wants 'True Contrition'
Kristen Doute, Raquel Leviss
Kristen Doute Says 'Vanderpump Rules' ' Raquel Leviss Didn't 'Really Fit In with the Group Ever'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Tom Sandoval arrives at his Single Release Party and Screening at Tom Tom on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Fans Question Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Matching Necklaces: 'Coincidence or Hinting?'
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss Provides Photo Evidence and Details Injuries from Alleged 'Attack' by 'VPR' Costar Scheana Shay
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Scheana Shay Denies Punching 'VPR' Costar Raquel Leviss, Calls Attack 'a Fabrication'