Tom Schwartz Rules Out Katie Maloney Rekindling — and Remarriage — After Admitting He 'Strayed a Few Times'

Tom Schwartz is being clear-eyed about his future relationship — or lack thereof — with ex-wife Katie Maloney.

Following the season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules Wednesday night, the 40-year-old Tom Tom owner and his costar/business partner Tom Sandoval joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live to break down the night's episode and share where they stand with the cast today.

Schwartz admitted to Cohen that a reconciliation with Maloney, 36, is likely out of the cards — especially as she was the one to call it quits.

"In that moment, it felt like finality. It felt like a nail in the coffin," he told Cohen, 54. "I just knew it from her tone, the look on her face. I felt it in my soul that it was just done."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Sandoval, 39, did add, however, that when Schwartz first told him, he did seem to be hopeful he and Maloney might be able to patch things up. At this, Schwartz admitted he "subconsciously" did harbor hope but fundamentally knew it wouldn't happen.

In likely related news, Schwartz confessed that he hadn't been fully faithful in the marriage, telling Cohen: "I strayed a few times. There were times I thought the relationship was going to come to an end and I was a sloppy douchebag."

Amanda Edwards/Getty

In a game of "Agree or Disagree," Schwartz went on to add that he agrees with the suggestion that Maloney will remarry again first, adding that he "might be out of the game forever."

"I don't think I'll ever get married again," he said. "I'll fall in love, I just don't think I'll ever be married again."

Maloney and Schwartz announced their divorce in March 2022 in separate Instagram posts. Maloney wrote that the "ending [was] not met with resentment or animosity" and that the two would "continue to love and support one another's happiness." Schwartz echoed similar sentiments, adding how she "taught [him] so much about love & being a better partner."

However, the season 10 trailer teased that the pair's amicable relationship may have come to an end, as Schwartz started up a fling with costar Raquel Leviss.

Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

On Wednesday night's premiere, the two were still "friends," attempting to navigate their relationship post-divorce. After talking to each other about their dating lives, Maloney made some boundaries clear.

"I really value my friendship with Tom, and I want to remain friends, but there's just one rule: don't hook up with anyone in the friend group," Maloney said in the episode.

At the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere event on Tuesday, Katie told PEOPLE where she currently stands with her ex now.

"We're not best friends, we're not super close, but we're trying to find that sort of sweet spot," she said. "Because we have dogs and a lot of love for one another and I just feel like he's still such a huge part of my life and just kind of not having him in my life just feels so weird."

However, the pair have added more "distance" since they last declared they'd remain close. "I think just having that little bit of distance from one another is probably the healthiest thing. So I think we're kind of finding that right now," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.