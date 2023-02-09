Tom Schwartz Rules Out Katie Maloney Rekindling — and Remarriage — After Admitting He 'Strayed a Few Times'

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live to discuss the show's season 10 premiere and Schwartz's relationship with ex-wife Katie Maloney

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 11:50 AM
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Photo: Robin Platzer/TwinImages/SipaUSA; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Tom Schwartz is being clear-eyed about his future relationship — or lack thereof — with ex-wife Katie Maloney.

Following the season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules Wednesday night, the 40-year-old Tom Tom owner and his costar/business partner Tom Sandoval joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live to break down the night's episode and share where they stand with the cast today.

Schwartz admitted to Cohen that a reconciliation with Maloney, 36, is likely out of the cards — especially as she was the one to call it quits.

"In that moment, it felt like finality. It felt like a nail in the coffin," he told Cohen, 54. "I just knew it from her tone, the look on her face. I felt it in my soul that it was just done."

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Sandoval, 39, did add, however, that when Schwartz first told him, he did seem to be hopeful he and Maloney might be able to patch things up. At this, Schwartz admitted he "subconsciously" did harbor hope but fundamentally knew it wouldn't happen.

In likely related news, Schwartz confessed that he hadn't been fully faithful in the marriage, telling Cohen: "I strayed a few times. There were times I thought the relationship was going to come to an end and I was a sloppy douchebag."

Kristina Kelly, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Amanda Edwards/Getty

In a game of "Agree or Disagree," Schwartz went on to add that he agrees with the suggestion that Maloney will remarry again first, adding that he "might be out of the game forever."

"I don't think I'll ever get married again," he said. "I'll fall in love, I just don't think I'll ever be married again."

Maloney and Schwartz announced their divorce in March 2022 in separate Instagram posts. Maloney wrote that the "ending [was] not met with resentment or animosity" and that the two would "continue to love and support one another's happiness." Schwartz echoed similar sentiments, adding how she "taught [him] so much about love & being a better partner."

However, the season 10 trailer teased that the pair's amicable relationship may have come to an end, as Schwartz started up a fling with costar Raquel Leviss.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

On Wednesday night's premiere, the two were still "friends," attempting to navigate their relationship post-divorce. After talking to each other about their dating lives, Maloney made some boundaries clear.

"I really value my friendship with Tom, and I want to remain friends, but there's just one rule: don't hook up with anyone in the friend group," Maloney said in the episode.

At the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere event on Tuesday, Katie told PEOPLE where she currently stands with her ex now.

"We're not best friends, we're not super close, but we're trying to find that sort of sweet spot," she said. "Because we have dogs and a lot of love for one another and I just feel like he's still such a huge part of my life and just kind of not having him in my life just feels so weird."

However, the pair have added more "distance" since they last declared they'd remain close. "I think just having that little bit of distance from one another is probably the healthiest thing. So I think we're kind of finding that right now," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Address Their Search for a 'Sweet Spot' in Post-Divorce Relationship 
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz attend Katie's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Relationship Timeline
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Tom Schwartz Admits He Got 'Addicted to Sadness' After Announcing Split from Katie Maloney
Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Tom Schwartz Denies Rumor He Kissed Costar Raquel Leviss amid His Divorce
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney Slams Ex Husband Tom Schwartz as They Navigate Breakup in 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer: Katie Maloney Calls Ex Tom Schwartz a 'Pathetic Loser' After Raquel Leviss Kiss
Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney
Tom Schwartz Struggled to Accept Katie Maloney Leaving Months Before Divorce Filing: 'I'm Lying to Myself'
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend Carrie Steele-Pitts Home 130th Anniversary Gala at Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Kenya Moore's Estranged Husband? All About Marc Daly and Their Divorce
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (L-R) Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Split
Lala Kent
Lala Kent Calls Long-Simmering New Season of 'Vanderpump Rules' 'the Year of Burning Bridges'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Katie Maloney Responds After Raquel Leviss Said 'VPR' Cast Felt They Had to Pick Sides in Tom Schwartz Split
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Tom Schwartz Admits He 'Wrote Off' Raquel Leviss While Married to Katie Maloney: 'She Has So Much Depth'
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Schwartz Says He and Katie Maloney Have 'Done a Damn Good Job' Remaining Friends amid Divorce
Raquel Leviss Says Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Raquel Leviss Says Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz Want Cast to Take 'Sides' in Split