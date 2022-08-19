Tom Schwartz Says He and Katie Maloney Have 'Done a Damn Good Job' Remaining Friends amid Divorce

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are proud they can let Vanderpump Rules fans in on where they stand with each other in the months following their breakup.

"We're still hanging out, not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries," shared Schwartz, 39, on Friday's episode of Dear Media's You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney. "We're still buddies, we still check in on each other."

"I'm happy that we're still close," he added. "I think, relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other."

Maloney and Schwartz admitted that they understand that fans may not understand how they are able to maintain their friendship while going through a divorce.

"We hung out the other day and you had posted on your story and then I reposted it," shared Maloney, 35. "And I think people were a little confused by that."

"We do see each other, but we were family for, you know, many, many, many years," she continued. "And that's been a priority to us, I think, throughout this entire process to maintain."

The Tom Tom co-owner then told his ex that they make "a good little unit" with their two pups.

The former pair also acknowledged that they would have celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary this week if they were still together.

"I feel like I would be remiss to not acknowledge our anniversary this year because we are still technically married until later this year," Maloney shared.

"Best wedding ever. My favorite wedding, objectively, and I've been to a lot," Schwartz added. "It was magical. [I] might go back and watch the episode — not drunk though, then I'll be a sad sack."

Schwartz even suggested that he and Maloney find a new way to celebrate their anniversary after their divorce is finalized.

"Moving forward, since we're so close, we should just go and get drunk and have a delicious dinner on our anniversary," he said. "We can invite friends and stuff."

Maloney filed for divorce in March. She was also the first to announce the pair's split on Instagram.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she wrote in the statement.

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness," she added. "Thank you for all the kind words and support."

Schwartz addressed the breakup in his own statement, revealing Maloney was the one who made the choice to separate.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding, "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship."